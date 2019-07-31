﻿
See the Coronation Street stars' beautiful engagement rings

We spy a trend among the Corrie cast…

The course of love never really does seem to run smooth in soap land, with heartbreak on almost a daily basis among the Coronation Street cast. But thankfully, the likes of Tina O'Brien and Faye Brookes have much better relationships off-screen, happily married or busy wedding planning, and they have the gorgeous engagement rings to prove it! While each of the actress' engagement rings is unique and special in its own way, we spy a trend among the stars of the cobbles, with platinum pavé diamond bands proving a popular choice. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the Coronation Street stars' engagement rings…

Tina O'Brien

Sarah Platt actress Tina O'Brien wears a beautiful round-cut diamond set on a platinum band, from her husband Adam Crofts. The couple got engaged in May 2016, and tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2018, with many of her Coronation Street co-stars in attendance.

Samia Ghadie

Samia has a sparkling diamond-encrusted engagement ring from her now-husband Sylvain Longchambon, with a larger diamond at the centre. The couple announced their engagement in May 2015 after meeting on Dancing on Ice, and married in August 2016.

Faye Brookes

Gareth Gates presented Faye Brookes with a beautiful diamond ring when he proposed in January. The engagement ring appears to feature one large central diamond on a platinum band encrusted with pavé diamonds.  

Bhavna Limbachia

Former Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia wears a cushion cut halo engagement ring from her husband Darren Kuppan. The couple married in July 2018 with two stunning ceremonies, with the bride later sharing photos of her two gorgeous wedding dresses on Instagram.

Julia Goulding

Julia Goulding, who plays Shona Ramsey in the soap, has a slim diamond-encrusted engagement ring and platinum wedding ring following her wedding to Ben Silver, which she kept a secret from fans.

Jane Danson

Long-time Corrie star Jane Danson wears a silver or platinum engagement ring featuring an emerald-cut diamond. It is complemented by the diamond-encrusted wedding band Jane wears following her wedding to Robert Beck in 2005.

Helen Flanagan

Rosie Webster actress Helen Flanagan got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Scott Sinclair at Disneyland Paris in June 2018, shortly before the birth of their second child. The diamond encrusted platinum band features a large diamond at the centre, featuring Helen's previous request for a "huge rock".

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan has a huge diamond engagement ring from her husband Mark Wright, which reportedly has a five-carat diamond and is worth an estimated £20,000. So it's no wonder she sometimes opts to keep her engagement ring at home, telling HELLO! that it is one of her most treasured pieces of jewellery.

Catherine Tyldesley

Former Coronation Street actress has a dazzling square-shaped diamond with a pavé setting from Tom Pitfield, who proposed in September 2014 before the couple's big day in May 2016.

