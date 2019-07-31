See the Coronation Street stars' beautiful engagement rings

The course of love never really does seem to run smooth in soap land, with heartbreak on almost a daily basis among the Coronation Street cast. But thankfully, the likes of Tina O'Brien and Faye Brookes have much better relationships off-screen, happily married or busy wedding planning, and they have the gorgeous engagement rings to prove it! While each of the actress' engagement rings is unique and special in its own way, we spy a trend among the stars of the cobbles, with platinum pavé diamond bands proving a popular choice. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the Coronation Street stars' engagement rings…
Tina O'Brien
Sarah Platt actress Tina O'Brien wears a beautiful round-cut diamond set on a platinum band, from her husband Adam Crofts. The couple got engaged in May 2016, and tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2018, with many of her Coronation Street co-stars in attendance.