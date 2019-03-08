See the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' gorgeous wedding dresses

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are no strangers to beautiful dresses, as they wow in glamorous gowns and costumes each week on the BBC show. But there’s nothing quite like seeing them in a wedding dress! From Katya Jones to Karen Clifton, the female stars of the entertainment shows dressed to impress on their wedding days, wearing designer gowns that transformed them from ballroom dancers into the most beautiful brides. Take a look through the gallery to see the Strictly pros’ wedding dresses…
Katya Jones
Former Strictly champion Katya Jones married fellow dancer Neil Jones in August 2013, after five years of dating. The couple relived their wedding on stage in their show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream in June, with Katya even wearing the wedding dress she had for their evening reception for the performance. The beautiful gown features a corseted top and full ruffled skirt, which Katya accessorised with gold heeled sandals.