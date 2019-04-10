16 celebrity couples who split within months (or hours) of getting married like Miley and Liam

You might like...
-
Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter following shock split from Liam
Singer Miley Cyrus and her actor husband Liam Hemsworth have split up just eight months after getting married. A representative for the couple...
-
10 celebrities who married the same person TWICE
-
14 of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits
-
7 wedding makeup artists loved by Michelle Keegan, Princess Eugenie and more
-
Ed Sheeran, Heidi Klum and more celebrities who married in secret