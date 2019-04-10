﻿
16 Photos | Brides

16 celebrity couples who split within months (or hours) of getting married like Miley and Liam

The couple parted ways just seven months after saying 'I do'

...
Miley-Cyrus-Liam-Hemsworth-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Where did it all go wrong?! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019, just a few months after tying the knot. And they are not the only newlyweds to call it quits within a year of marriage; from Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries to Britney Spears and Jason Alexander, look back at some more celebrity couples who didn’t reach their first wedding anniversary…or even past their wedding night!

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus: 8 months

Miley Cyrus confirmed in August that she and her husband Liam Hemsworth were spending some time apart to "focus on themselves". The couple’s separation comes just eight months after they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their home in Nashville, and follows a ten year on-off relationship. While the couple may yet reconcile, Miley appears to have quickly moved on and was pictured kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter during a holiday in Italy within hours of confirming her split.

Colin-Farrell-Amelia-Warner-film-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
Colin Farrell and Amelia Warner: 4 months

Before she was married to Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner was married to Hollywood bad boy Colin Farrell in 2002. The couple wed in Tahiti but called time on their relationship four months later, and they have both said that their marriage ceremony was not legally binding.

Elisabeth-Moss-Fred-Armisen
Photo: © Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen: 8 months

The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss married Fred Armisen in October 2009, but they ended their relationship just eight months later in the summer of 2010. They met when Elisabeth was a guest on Saturday Night Live where Fred worked, and cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split, with the actor later admitting he had been a "terrible husband".

10-Jennifer-Lopez-Cris-Judd
Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd: 218 days

Jennifer Lopez will surely be hoping her forthcoming nuptials to Alex Rodriguez will be more successful than her marriage to Cris Judd, one of her dancers who she married in September 2001, before announcing their split less than a year later in June 2002.

Bradley-Cooper-Jennifer-Esposito-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito: 4 months

He’s been linked to several Hollywood stars – from Zoe Saldana to Renée Zellweger – but prior to those high profile relationships he was in a relationship with Jennifer Esposito. The pair dated for less than a year before announcing their engagement in October 2006, but their relationship was short-lived, with Jennifer filing for divorce after just four months of marriage.

Jeremy-Renner-Sonni-Pacheco
Photo: © Getty Images
Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco: 11 months

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner married Sonni Pacheco – with whom he shares daughter Ava – in January 2014. However, their relationship soon turned sour and she filed for divorce in December of that year.

1-Britney-Spears-Justin-Alexander
Photo: © Getty Images
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 hours

Back in 2004, Britney Spears tied the knot with her childhood friend Alexander after a night of partying in Las Vegas. The marriage was over as quickly as it began, having been annulled 55 hours later.

2-Nicolas-Cage
Photo: © Getty Images
Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 days

Actor Nicolas Cage married his girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas on 23 March, but only four days later he applied for an annulment. The couple had reportedly been dating for almost a year before tying the knot, but were spotted arguing in a hotel within hours of their nuptials.

3-Cher-Greg-Allmann
Photo: © Getty Images
Cher and Greg Allman: 9 days

Las Vegas weddings don't seem to bode well for a happy ever after; Cher and Greg Allman split just nine days after their wedding at a chapel in the city in 1975, with the singer blaming her new husband's addiction issues.

4-Carmen-Electra-Dennis-Rodman
Photo: © Getty Images
Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 days

Carmen and Dennis also have a night out in Vegas to thank for their wedding in 1998, which ended just nine days later when they filed for an annulment, suggesting they may have been too intoxicated at the time to make a rational decision.

5-Drew-Barrymore-Jeremy-Thomas
Photo: © Getty Images
Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas: 39 days

Who can forget Drew Barrymore's month-long marriage in 1994? Just 19 at the time, the free-spirited actress married Jeremy Thomas, a bar owner who she had known for just six weeks, but filed for divorce 39 days later.

6-Pamela-Anderson-Rick-Salmon
Photo: © Getty Images
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon: 60 days

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" for her split from Rick Salomon, just 60 days after their wedding in Las Vegas in October 2007.

7-Kim-Kardashian-Kris-Humphries
Photo: © Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: 72 days

It may not be the shortest celebrity marriage in history, but Kim Kardashian's brief stint as Kris Humphries' wife is definitely one of the most famous, with the reality TV star calling time on their marriage just 72 days after the lavish and star-studded affair.

8-Nicky-Hilton-Todd-Meister
Photo: © Getty Images
Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister: 85 days

Prior to her current marriage to James Rothschild, Paris Hilton's sister Nicky married former boyfriend Todd Andrew Meister in Las Vegas in August 2004. However, their marriage didn't last long and was annulled in November that year.

9-Renee-Zellweger-Kenny-Chesney
Photo: © Getty Images
Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: 128 days

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger surprised fans when she married country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005, after just four months of dating. The Oscar winner had an annulment four months later, giving "fraud" as the reason for the split.

