18 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses – from Lydia Bright to Holly Willoughby

They may be used to being centre of attention, but these celebrities were happy to take a step back with a role in their close friends and family's weddings. Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Beyoncé Knowles and Rihanna are among the stars who have taken on bridesmaid duties in recent years, and who can forget Pippa Middleton's scene-stealing appearance at her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011? Take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity bridesmaids' dresses, and maybe even get inspiration for your own, with our definitive round-up…
Lydia Bright
Lydia Bright played a starring role in the wedding of her parents – Debbie and Dave – at the end of August, by acting as a bridesmaid alongside her sisters Georgia and Roma. The mum-to-be looked beautiful for the occasion in an £875 Needle & Thread metallic dress, embellished with sequins and created from antique lace. Sadly, it has already sold out online for fans hoping to recreate her breath-taking bridesmaid style.