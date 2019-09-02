Ellie Goulding and 9 more celebrity brides who wore high neck wedding dresses

Ellie Goulding made a beautiful bride as she married Caspar Jopling in York on 31 August, wearing a bespoke Chloé wedding dress featuring long sleeves and a ruffled high neck. The Starry Eyed singer said she had taken inspiration from royal brides including Princess Anne and Princess Grace when designing her dream gown – and it appears she’s not the only one. Several famous brides have opted to wear high-neck wedding dresses for their big day, including the Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton. Take a look through the gallery to see their dreamy dresses…
Ellie Goulding
"I’ve always loved timeless bridal looks, from Princess Anne and Bianca Jagger to the Princess of Monaco [Grace Kelly], and I wanted to bring together modern and traditional elements," Ellie told Vogue of her Chloé wedding dress, which took 640 hours to make. The organza collar is one of the most distinguishing features of Ellie’s gown, which was also hand-embroidered with white roses of York and embellished with white glass beads.
