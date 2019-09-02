﻿
10 Photos | Brides

Ellie Goulding and 9 more celebrity brides who wore high neck wedding dresses

See who may have inspired Ellie’s traditional gown

...
Ellie Goulding and 9 more celebrity brides who wore high neck wedding dresses
You're reading

Ellie Goulding and 9 more celebrity brides who wore high neck wedding dresses

1/10
Next

Ellie Goulding's second wedding dress REVEALED - and it's like Meghan Markle's
1-Ellie-Goulding-Chloe-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Ellie Goulding made a beautiful bride as she married Caspar Jopling in York on 31 August, wearing a bespoke Chloé wedding dress featuring long sleeves and a ruffled high neck. The Starry Eyed singer said she had taken inspiration from royal brides including Princess Anne and Princess Grace when designing her dream gown – and it appears she’s not the only one. Several famous brides have opted to wear high-neck wedding dresses for their big day, including the Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton. Take a look through the gallery to see their dreamy dresses…

Ellie Goulding

"I’ve always loved timeless bridal looks, from Princess Anne and Bianca Jagger to the Princess of Monaco [Grace Kelly], and I wanted to bring together modern and traditional elements," Ellie told Vogue of her Chloé wedding dress, which took 640 hours to make. The organza collar is one of the most distinguishing features of Ellie’s gown, which was also hand-embroidered with white roses of York and embellished with white glass beads.

MORE: Ellie Goulding's second wedding dress revealed

2-Pippa-Middleton-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Pippa Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa Middleton also opted for high neck detailing for her wedding dress in 2017. The lace gown was designed by Giles Deacon, and featured cap sleeves and a keyhole back detail, to offset the conservative high neck.

3-Meghan-Markle-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Meghan Markle

While she wore a boat neckline during the day, for her evening reception the Duchess of Sussex changed into a gorgeous ivory halter neck gown from Stella McCartney. Unlike Ellie’s modest long-sleeved wedding dress, this high neck maxi gown was sleeveless with an open-back design, and was ideal for dancing the night away.

GALLERY: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

4-Priyanka-Chopra-wedding-dress
4/10

Priyanka Chopra

Meghan’s friend Priyanka Chopra also opted for a high neck wedding dress for her nuptials to Nick Jonas. The bride’s custom Ralph Lauren dress was hand-beaded and hand-embroidered with mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals - which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete.

© Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

5-Princess-Anne-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Princess Anne

The high neck wedding dress worn by Princess Anne for her ceremony to Mark Phillips was among the inspiration for Ellie Goulding’s gown. The Princess Royal wore an embroidered Tudor-style dress with high collar and long sleeves designed by Maureen Baker, the chief designer for Susan Small, for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in November 1973.

6-Mandy-Moore-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Mandy Moore

The ruffled neckline is not the only striking factor from Mandy Moore’s wedding dress; a blush pink gown from Rodarte. The couture gown featured a delicate tiered skirt, floral embellishment at the waist, and was offset with a complementing pale pink tulle veil.

MORE: The 2019 wedding dress trends brides need to know

7-Chiara-Ferragni-wedding-dress
7/10

Mandy Moore

The ruffled neckline is not the only striking factor from Mandy Moore’s wedding dress; a blush pink gown from Rodarte. The couture gown featured a delicate tiered skirt, floral embellishment at the waist, and was offset with a complementing pale pink tulle veil.

Photo: Instagram

8-Nicole-Richie-wedding
8/10

Nicole Richie

A high neck was also a defining factor on Nicole Richie’s Marchesa wedding dress. The ball gown had long sleeves and a high collared neck, with keyhole cut outs at the front and back, for a quirky and unexpected bridal look.

9-Audrey-Hepburn-wedding-dress
Photo: © Rex
9/10

Audrey Hepburn

Another iconic celebrity wedding dress with a high neck was the one worn by Audrey Hepburn for her wedding to Mel Ferrer in 1954. The Pierre Balmain dress featured a tea-length skirt with a satin sash, ball gown sleeves and high neck, and was paired with elbow-length gloves.

10-Grace-Kelly-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Princess Grace

It’s easy to see how Ellie was inspired by Princess Grace’s wedding dress for her own nuptials. The gown was a gift to the actress from Oscar-winning costume designer Helen Rose from MGM, and was comprised of ten parts, including a lace bodice, slip dress, petticoats, and silk faille cummerbund.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...