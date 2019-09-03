﻿
The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits – from Princess Eugenie to Kate Middleton

With several of their close friends getting married, as well as three royal weddings in the last 18 months alone, it’s no wonder the royal family have perfected the art of wedding fashion. Choosing outfits that are stylish but don’t steal attention from the bride and groom is a skill that has been mastered by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

As the York sisters showed their sartorial prowess at the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, we take a look back at some of the most stylish royal wedding guest ensembles…

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie gave a subtle nod to her own wedding day as she attended Ellie Goulding’s nuptials, wearing a Peter Pilotto dress – the same designer who created her wedding dress. The navy knee-length dress featured a floral print, and was accessorised with a complementing Juliette Botterill pillbox hat and Gianvito Rossi heels.

2-Princess-Eugenie-Meghan-Harry-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
The Princess channelled her inner Jackie O as she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan in May 2018. Her pastel blue shift dress and matching pillbox hat was perfect for the spring day.

3-Princess-Beatrice-Ellie-Goulding-wedding
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice pulled out all the stops for Ellie and Caspar’s wedding, wearing a green metallic dress from The Vampire’s Wife. The 31-year-old accessorised with a black Justine Bradley-Hill 'Athena' headband, a green Sienna Jones bag, a Cartier 'Juste un Clou' bracelet and a Stella & Dot Chantilly lace cuff. She completed the look with black dressy shoes from Reiss.

4-Princess-Beatrice-Lady-Gabriella-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Beatrice looked stunning in a sophisticated navy lace dress at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding. Her long-sleeved Self-Portrait dress featured a ruffled skirt and cinched-in waist, and the Princess accessorised with a matching clutch bag and Tabitha Simmons heels.

5-Kate-Middleton-Princess-Eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in fuchsia at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding. Her Alexander McQueen dress was complemented by a co-ordinating Philip Treacy hat and black heels, fitting for the autumnal affair.

6-Kate-Middleton-wedding-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate didn’t let being heavily pregnant interfere with her wedding style when she attended the wedding of friends William Van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene in May 2013. The Duchess wore a black and white polka dot smock dress with a cropped jacket and co-ordinating hat for the occasion, paired with towering heels.

7-Meghan-Markle-Charlie-Van-Straubenzee-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Club Monaco shirt dress with patterned pleated skirt for the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in August 2018. Meghan styled the Shoanah dress with a Philip Treacy fascinator and her trusty Aquazurra heels.

8-Sophie-Wessex-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant as ever at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. Sophie stepped out for the family wedding wearing a Suzannah duchess satin skirt with embroidered grey top, accessorised with a Jane Taylor hat.

9-Sarah-Ferguson-Lady-Gabriella-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah was pretty in pink for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in May 2019. Her pale pink three-quarter sleeve dress featured statement ruffle detailing and was accessorised with a pink hat topped with feathers.

10-Camilla-Prince-Harry-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall made a stylish stepmother of the groom at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, wearing a pastel pink Anna Valentine coat dress and feathered Philip Treacy hat.

The-Queen-Lady-Gabriella-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

You can always count on the Queen to look perfectly put together at any occasion, and Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding was no exception. Her Majesty looked colourful in a bright pink cat and matching hat worn over a floral print dress.

