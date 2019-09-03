The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits – from Princess Eugenie to Kate Middleton

With several of their close friends getting married, as well as three royal weddings in the last 18 months alone, it’s no wonder the royal family have perfected the art of wedding fashion. Choosing outfits that are stylish but don’t steal attention from the bride and groom is a skill that has been mastered by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
As the York sisters showed their sartorial prowess at the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, we take a look back at some of the most stylish royal wedding guest ensembles…
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie gave a subtle nod to her own wedding day as she attended Ellie Goulding’s nuptials, wearing a Peter Pilotto dress – the same designer who created her wedding dress. The navy knee-length dress featured a floral print, and was accessorised with a complementing Juliette Botterill pillbox hat and Gianvito Rossi heels.