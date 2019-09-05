The beautiful SECOND wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides

There’s a new rule among celebrity brides – one dream wedding dress just isn’t enough! Following in the footsteps of royal brides including the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie who both changed for their evening reception, these famous brides are swapping their gorgeous gowns for designer dresses or jumpsuits that are ideal for dancing the night away. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourite outfit changes…
Ellie Goulding
Ellie had not one, but five outfits on her wedding day, all created by some of the world’s top fashion designers. Her second wedding dress was remarkably different to the Chloé gown she wore for her ceremony; the bride changed into an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with a thigh-high split and diamond trim detail. Gorgeous.