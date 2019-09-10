﻿
Autumn wedding inspiration from Princess Eugenie, Mandy Moore, Amal Clooney & more

From your wedding dress to the décor, get inspiration from these celebrity brides

Ellie Goulding wore this £17.50 lipstick on her wedding day
Photo: © Getty Images
While many couples still look to marry in the summer months, an autumn wedding date shouldn't be overlooked – as these celebrity brides show. Not only can you expect to pay slightly less for your wedding when it falls outside of the peak months, but the autumnal scenery can provide a beautiful backdrop to your big day. Look to these royal and celebrity weddings for autumn wedding inspiration on everything from your wedding dress to the décor and menu, and get some inspiration of how you can truly celebrate the season.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's wedding was a truly autumnal celebration, utilising seasonal flowers and ingredients to create a spectacular wedding menu. The Princess' wedding dress was perfect for the October weather, too, with long sleeves and V-neckline with open back detailing.

Photo: © Getty Images
The royal couple's floral installation at St George's Chapel was designed to showcase the rich and vibrant tones of autumn, and included liquid amber trees, roses, and foliage and flowering branches sourced locally from Windsor Great Park. Not only would this help to make your wedding more sustainable, but using seasonal flowers can also help to make them cheaper, too.

Photo: © Getty Images
Why not make like Eugenie and Jack and give your wedding cake an autumnal update too? We love the colourful maple leaves, acorns and white flowers that adorn their five-tier cake, continuing their theme down to the smallest details.

Photo: © Instagram
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Their wedding may have taken place in California rather than the cooler climes of the UK, but Mandy Moore's back garden nuptials were still an autumnal celebration with details that would work just as well indoors as they did outside. With patterned rugs and dip-dyed pampas grass lining the aisle, it created a cosy and quirky setting.

Photo: © Instagram
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

We love the way Karlie incorporated seasonal colours into her wedding with Joshua Kushner, dressing her "bride tribe" in complementing berry and plum tones. The nuptials took place in upstate New York, and their outdoor wedding was made even more beautiful thanks to the stunning woodland backdrop.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's wedding menu was designed to use seasonal ingredients, with a selection of autumnal vegetables served with Dungeness crab Louis, scampi tortellini, honey mustard duckling and prime rib. Sounds delicious!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' wedding dress was perfect for autumn. Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the strapless ball gown had a sheer embellished floor-length cape that ensured she stole the show.

Photo: © Getty Images
Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson

Solange Knowles' two wedding outfits were both perfect for autumn. Making an unusual entrance, the bride and groom both arrived for their wedding ceremony by bike, with Solange looking characteristically cool in an off-white Stephanie Rolland jumpsuit with cape detail.

Photo: © Instagram
Katie Piper and Richard Sutton

Katie Piper dressed suitably for the November weather at her wedding to Richard Sutton in 2016. The beautiful bride wore a high neck, long-sleeved lace gown, and clutched a bouquet of ivory roses.

