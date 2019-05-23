12 couples who found love on Strictly Come Dancing and more reality TV shows

Reality TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity can not only be a great way for celebrities to give their careers a boost, but their love lives too! Strictly has become well known for the partnerships it creates off the dancefloor, with three couples meeting in the last series alone, and there are several celebrities who have gone on to marry and start families with other halves they have met on reality shows including Dancing on Ice and The Jump. Scroll through the gallery to see 12 celebrities who met on reality TV…
Strictly Come Dancing
Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley
After winning the Strictly glitterball together in 2018, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton went public with their relationship in May following her split from boyfriend Sam Tucknott. In August, Stacey opened up about their romance for the very first time, telling told The Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy." She added: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds." However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she commented.