12 Corrie, Emmerdale, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings

They may not always have the best relationship success on screen, these soap stars have been much luckier in love in real life. Actors from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks are all busy wedding planning – some of them to their co-stars! As Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks confirm they've tied the knot, take a look at some of the other soap actors set to follow in their footsteps…
James Burrows and Sophie Coates
Coronation Street actor James Burrows proposed to his girlfriend Sophie Coates in August, during a romantic break in the Lake District. The actor, known for his role as Ali Neeson in the soap, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of Sophie's diamond engagement ring, writing: "So at the weekend I asked my best friend to be my wife on a boat in the middle of the lake and she said yes and it’s made me one very happy man #lakedistrict#engaged #happy."