The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

From Ellie Goulding to Leona Lewis, many of our favourite celebrities have tied the knot in 2019, and as you would expect, they had the most beautiful wedding dresses from prestigious designers including Chloé, Louis Vuitton and Zac Posen. Each bride reflected her own personal style in her choice of dress – from Rachel Riley’s pink mini dress to Sabrina Dhowre’s dreamy Vera Wang gown. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most memorable celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far…
Ellie Goulding
Singer Ellie Goulding called upon Chloé to design the one-of-a-kind wedding dress she wore for her wedding ceremony at the end of August. The silk double crêpe white dress was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads. Doubled with a silk radzimir petticoat, the garment took more than 640 hours to construct.