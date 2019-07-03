﻿
24 Photos | Brides

The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

What a year it has been for celebrity weddings!

...
The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far
You're reading

The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

1/24
Next

All the best photos of Misha Nonoo's wedding including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie
1-Ellie-Goulding-Chloe-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/24

From Ellie Goulding to Leona Lewis, many of our favourite celebrities have tied the knot in 2019, and as you would expect, they had the most beautiful wedding dresses from prestigious designers including Chloé, Louis Vuitton and Zac Posen. Each bride reflected her own personal style in her choice of dress – from Rachel Riley’s pink mini dress to Sabrina Dhowre’s dreamy Vera Wang gown. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most memorable celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far…

Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding called upon Chloé to design the one-of-a-kind wedding dress she wore for her wedding ceremony at the end of August. The silk double crêpe white dress was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads. Doubled with a silk radzimir petticoat, the garment took more than 640 hours to construct.

2-Ellie-Goulding-Stella-McCartney-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
2/24

The 32-year-old revealed that she wore a Stella McCartney design as celebrations continued at Castle Howard – the same designer who created Meghan's evening reception dress in 2018. Ellie's custom gown was the off-the-shoulder silk Cady dress, which featured diamond trim detail. The bride shared the first full-length glimpse of the gorgeous dress on Instagram Stories on the days after her wedding, with a photo of herself and her husband Caspar Jopling together, with the caption: "Me and my man."

GALLERY: Celebrities and their stunning second wedding dresses

3-Ellie-Goulding-Ralph-and-Russo-outfit
Photo: © Instagram
3/24

The outfit changes didn’t end there for Ellie; later in the day, the bride changed into an embellished top and satin skirt with thigh-high split from another of her favourite designers, Ralph & Russo. Ellie shared a look at the outfit as she tried it on at a fitting before her big day, describing it as “magnificent beyond words”. We can’t help but agree!

4-Hannah-Cooper-wedding-dress
4/24

Joel Dommett’s wife Hannah Cooper

For their wedding in Mykonos, Joel Dommett’s bride wore a beautiful boho off-the-shoulder wedding dress by Rue De Seine Bridal, which she revealed her mum found. “THE DRESS…my mum found it. Boyfriends, washing instructions, wedding dresses… they just know,” she wrote on Instagram.

Photo: (Instagram)

5-Lauren-Hashian-wedding-dress
5/24

The Rock’s wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s bride Lauren Hashian looked stunning in a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress for their nuptials in Hawaii. Lauren’s wedding dress features a plunging neckline and open-back detailing, with embellished detailing around the waist. The white gown features delicate lace and bead embroidery, and was the perfect choice for their sun-soaked beachfront ceremony.

Photo: (Instagram)

MORE: How to score the perfect pre-loved wedding dress

7-Leona-Lewis-wedding-dress-Mira-Zwillinger
6/24

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis walked down the aisle in a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress, which she told told HELLO! dress was "literally the first dress I tried," adding: "It’s all handmade with so much love and it’s very light." Leona’s Mira Zwillinger dress is the New Fiona gown from the bridal designer’s AW19 collection, and is still available to order for brides hoping to recreate Leona’s look.

(Photos: La Dichosa)

8-Leona-Lewis-second-wedding-dress
7/24

Leona changed into a blush pink wedding dress at her reception in Italy. Her tulle gown was by Inbal Dror at The Wedding Gallery London, and featured spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and delicate embroidery on the bodice and skirt. The bride wore her hair tied back into an elegant bun and added a headband with crystal stars to complete the look. Her shoes were custom designed by the vegan luxury brand Cult of Coquette.

(Photos: La Dichosa)

6-Heidi-Klum-wedding-dress
8/24

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum looked breath-taking in an off-the-shoulder white Valentino gown with floral embroidery, and a long white veil for her wedding to Tom Kaulitz in Capri in August.

Photo: (Instagram)

9-Sophie-Turner-wedding-dress
9/24

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner's incredible gown was created by Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, who treated fans to a close-up look on Instagram. His photo, taken from behind, shows the English actress wearing the design, complete with a cut-out back, sheer sleeves and a full cascading skirt with floral embellishments. Her lace-trimmed veil featured white applique detailing to complete her look.

(Photo: Instagram)

11-Katherine-Schwarzenegger-wedding-dress
10/24

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt's bride Katherine Schwarzenegger wore a custom Armani Privé bustier gown which had a full skirt and stunning lace train. It was accessorised with a custom-created lace embroidered veil, as well as a tulle veil that her mother Maria Shriver wore on her own wedding day.

Photo: Giorgio Armani/ John & Joseph

10-Fleur-East-wedding-Morocco
Photo: © HELLO!
11/24

Fleur East

I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East made the most beautiful bride for her wedding to Marcel Badiane-Robin in Morocco in June, which was shared exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The bride wore a jaw-dropping gown by J'Aton Couture for the ceremony, before changing into a white bridal jumpsuit by Raine and Bea for the reception.

MORE: 17 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses

1-Charlotte-Casiraghi-religious-wedding-dress
12/24

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi had not one, but three, beautiful dresses for her wedding to Dimitri Rassam. For their religious service in Provence, the bride wore a delicate white ruffled-front dress with long, sheer sleeves, believed to have been created by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

2-Charlotte-Casiraghi-civil-ceremony-wedding-dress
13/24

Saint Laurent was the designer behind Charlotte Casiraghi's mini dress that she wore to her civil ceremony. The royal bride proved her style credentials in the brocade dress, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which featured three bows down the front and a scalloped hemline.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

MORE: Celebrity brides who wore short wedding dresses

3-Charlotte-Casiraghi-evening-wedding-dress
14/24

For their evening reception, Charlotte changed into this stunning white strapless gown, which was accessorised with her grandmother Princess Grace's iconic Cartier diamond necklace.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

12-Sabrina-Dhowre-Idris-Elba-wedding
15/24

Sabrina Dhowre

Sabrina Dhowre wore Vera Wang's Sabine wedding dress for her nuptials to Idris Elba, which featured exclusively in Vogue. The ivory gown was crafted from French tulle with  a draped off-the-shoulder floor-length sleeve. The wedding dress costs £3,312, but has sold out on Moda Operandi. With her hair tied back into an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, it was a breath-taking look from Sabrina – so it's no wonder Idris is smitten!

Photo: Sean Thomas

13-Jade-Parfitt-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
16/24

Jade Parfitt

Model Jade Parfitt wore a Zac Posen wedding dress for her wedding in May, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The ivory chiffon dress featured silver beaded embellishment, and Jade said she was "thrilled to bits" with her gown, which she described as "so special and unique".

Photo credit: Darren Gerrish

14-Carl-Froch-Rachel-Cordingley-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
17/24

Rachel Cordingley

Carl Froch's bride Rachel Cordingley wore a beautiful strapless lace fitted wedding dress by Berta for their big day, which was held at Villa Carmina in Umbria, and featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

15-Billie-Faiers-wedding-dress
Photo: © ITV
18/24

Billie Faiers

Billie also wore a lace wedding dress from Berta, which featured a plunging neckline and sleek silhouette that showcased the bride's slim physique to perfection and was ideal for the tropical beach setting in the Maldives. The Mummy Diaries star later changed into a second ensemble for her evening celebrations – a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay – ideal for when the couple let loose on the dancefloor.

4-Joe-Wicks-wife-rosie-jones-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
19/24

Joe Wicks' wife Rosie Jones

How beautiful is this gown worn by Joe Wicks' bride Rosie Jones on their wedding day? With its plunging neckline, long sheer sleeves and delicate embellishment, it was the perfect choice for their woodland wedding, and was offset with a gorgeous floral crown.

GALLERY: The most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019

5-Katharine-McPhee-Zac-Posen-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
20/24

Katharine McPhee

Waitress star Katharine McPhee enlisted Zac Posen to design the beautiful ballgown wedding dress she wore on her big day to David Foster. The strapless gown has a sweetheart neckline and gathered tulle fabric, with a full skirt and complementing veil.

6-Katharine-McPhee-reception-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
21/24

For her reception, Katharine was her very own "something blue" after changing into a blue satin strapless dress, accessorised with metallic heels and her new sparkling wedding ring.

7-Rachel-Riley-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
22/24

Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley traded a traditional white wedding dress in favour of a pink patterned mini dress for her surprise wedding to Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev in Las Vegas in June. The bride accessorised her look with nude heels and a bouquet of roses.

RELATED: The high street wedding makeup buys loved by celebrity brides

8-Lady-Gabriella-Windsor-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Luisa Beccaria was the designer of choice for Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding dress in May. The bespoke gown had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves, accessorised with a wonderful six-metre veil, made from several layers of white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers.

9-Caroline-Wozinacki-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
24/24

Caroline Wozinacki

Tennis player Angelique Kerber shared photos of Caroline Wozinacki at her wedding in Tuscany in June, showing her gorgeous custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress that was embroidered with ferns and florals, and paired with a cathedral length tulle veil.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...