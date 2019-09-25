Take a peek inside The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers' house in Essex

Billie Faiers has made no secret of her desire to move house in the next year or so, but we're struggling to see why after seeing inside the beautiful Essex home she shares with husband Greg Shepherd and their children Nelly and Arthur. The 29-year-old, who tied the knot in the Maldives in March, regularly shares glimpses inside the property on social media – and luckily for us, she doesn't spend a fortune on her stylish homeware. Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Billie divulged her favourite homeware stores, explaining: "I actually really like Laura Ashley, there's one in the high street where I tend to go. I love Zara, I look everywhere really, and there are so many amazing Instagram pages now. HomeSense is actually my number one." Take a look through the gallery to see more of Billie's home…