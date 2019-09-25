﻿
10 Photos | Brides

Take a peek inside The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers' house in Essex

The former TOWIE star lives with her husband Greg and their two children

...
Take a peek inside The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers' house in Essex
You're reading

Take a peek inside The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers' house in Essex

1/10
Next

Princess Beatrice announces engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
1-Billie-Faiers-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Billie Faiers has made no secret of her desire to move house in the next year or so, but we're struggling to see why after seeing inside the beautiful Essex home she shares with husband Greg Shepherd and their children Nelly and Arthur. The 29-year-old, who tied the knot in the Maldives in March, regularly shares glimpses inside the property on social media – and luckily for us, she doesn't spend a fortune on her stylish homeware. Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Billie divulged her favourite homeware stores, explaining: "I actually really like Laura Ashley, there's one in the high street where I tend to go. I love Zara, I look everywhere really, and there are so many amazing Instagram pages now. HomeSense is actually my number one." Take a look through the gallery to see more of Billie's home…

2-Billie-Faiers-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Soft tones of cream and grey run throughout the downstairs of the house, but Billie has played with texture and pattern to keep it interesting. A shimmering striped wallpaper covers one side of the living room, while velvet sofas and a chunky knitted throw create a cosy vibe.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Sam Faiers' Hertfordshire home

3-Billie-Faiers-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

This huge grey sofa looks like the perfect spot for Billie to cuddle with Nelly and Arthur. The Mummy Diaries star has added a personal touch with cushions monogrammed with the family's initials.

4-Billie-Faiers-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Grey wooden cabinets not only conceal the radiators and pipes, but also provide an extra spot for Billie and Greg to display flowers and family photos, including one of Billie and her sister Sam Faiers when she was pregnant.

5-Billie-Faiers-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

The open plan room leads round to the kitchen and dining area, with a round wooden table where they can gather at mealtimes, and also help Nelly with her schoolwork and reading. Vases of fresh blooms and lamps help to add to the relaxing ambience.

6-Billie-Faiers-bedroom-mirror
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

The neutral colour palette continues in Billie and Greg's bedroom, with metallic accents adding to the luxurious feel of the décor. A cream and gold Chesterfield bed sits at the centre of the room, and there is a floor-length mirror where Billie often showcases her latest outfits.

MORE: 24 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

7-Billie-Faiers-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Billie and Greg have opted for plain white bedding in their room, with matching wooden bedside cabinets and lamps on either side of the bed.

8-Billie-Faiers-bedroom-wallpaper
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Like downstairs, one wall of the room has been covered in wallpaper, this time in a jacquard design that complements the pale grey walls. There is a wooden dressing table in the corner, and Billie has Jo Malone candles and reed diffusers on top.

9-Billie-Faiers-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

This beautiful bathroom looks like the ideal spot to relax, with a roll-top bath and better still – a television mounted on the wall opposite!

10-Billie-Faiers-Arthur-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Billie gave fans a peek at her son Arthur's nursery when he was born in 2017, showing his personalised Peter Rabbit accessories, and wicker baskets filled with soft toys.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...