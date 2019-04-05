Meet the Coronation Street stars' famous other halves – past and present

Many of the Coronation Street cast have recognisable other halves – whether they're fellow soap stars or have achieved success in the worlds of drama, reality TV or football. They include Alan Halsall, who is loved-up with his former co-star Tisha Merry, on-screen sisters Brooke Vincent and Helen Flanagan, who are both dating footballers, and Samia Ghadie who is now married to her Dancing On Ice pro partner Sylvain Lonchambon.
Sadly, not all of the relationships have lasted though; Faye Brookes has called time on her engagement to Gareth Gates, and Kym Marsh has moved on after her marriages to fellow soap stars Jamie Lomas and Jack Ryder. Take a look through the gallery to meet the Corrie cast's famous other halves…
Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry
Alan Halsall confirmed earlier this year that he is dating his former Coronation Street co-star Tisha Merry, following months of speculation. The pair have since made no secret of their romance, and went on holiday to Greece together over the summer.