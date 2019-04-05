﻿
Meet the Coronation Street stars' famous other halves – past and present

From fellow soap stars to footballers

Alan-Halsall-Tish-Merry
Photo: © Instagram
Many of the Coronation Street cast have recognisable other halves – whether they're fellow soap stars or have achieved success in the worlds of drama, reality TV or football. They include Alan Halsall, who is loved-up with his former co-star Tisha Merry, on-screen sisters Brooke Vincent and Helen Flanagan, who are both dating footballers, and Samia Ghadie who is now married to her Dancing On Ice pro partner Sylvain Lonchambon.

Sadly, not all of the relationships have lasted though; Faye Brookes has called time on her engagement to Gareth Gates, and Kym Marsh has moved on after her marriages to fellow soap stars Jamie Lomas and Jack Ryder. Take a look through the gallery to meet the Corrie cast's famous other halves…

Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry

Alan Halsall confirmed earlier this year that he is dating his former Coronation Street co-star Tisha Merry, following months of speculation. The pair have since made no secret of their romance, and went on holiday to Greece together over the summer.

Chris-Gascoyne-wife-Caroline-Harding
Photo: © Rex
Chris Gascoyne and Caroline Harding

Peter Barlow actor Chris Gascoyne has been married to Caroline Harding since 2003. She is seen here in Scott & Bailey, but has also starred in Emmerdale, Doctors and Holby City among others. Caroline even had two guest appearances in Corrie in 2015, starring as a consultant.

Kym-Marsh-Jamie-Lomas
Photo: © Getty Images
Kym Marsh and Jamie Lomas

She's all loved up with Scott Ratcliff now, but Kym Marsh was previously married to Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, as well as former EastEnders star Jack Ryder. The Corrie star split from Jamie in 2014, and the couple are parents to daughter Polly, and their son Archie was sadly stillborn.

Faye Brookes Gareth Gates
Photo: © Getty Images
Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates

Kate Connor actress Faye Brookes started dating Gareth Gates in 2012, when they starred together in Legally Blonde: The Musical. Despite confirming their separation in September 2018, the pair reconciled just a few weeks later, and in January announced their engagement. In August, it emerged that the couple had called off their wedding plans and decided to split.

Georgia Taylor Mark Letheren
Photo: © Rex
Georgia Taylor and Mark Letheren

You may know her from Coronation Street, but Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor previously starred in Casualty as Ruth Winters, where she met now-husband Mark Letheren in 2008. You may also recognise Mark from his roles in The Bill, Silent Witness and EastEnders, after he played Reverend Chris Skinner in three episodes in 2014.

Jane Danson Robert Beck wedding
Photo: © Rex
Jane Danson and Robert Beck

Long-term Corrie actress Jane Danson is married to fellow actor Robert Beck, who has starred in dramas including Doctors, The Bill, Judge John Deed and Hollyoaks. Robert even starred in Coronation Street as Jimmy Dockerson from 2008-2009.

Samia Ghadie Sylvain Lonchambon
Photo: © Getty Images
Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon

Love blossomed between Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon when they competed on Dancing on Ice together in 2013. The pair have since married and welcomed their son Yves together, with Samia a regular fixture in the audience at Dancing on Ice to cheer on the professional skater.

Brooke Vincent Kean Bryan
Photo: © Instagram
Brooke Vincent and footballer Kean Bryan

Sophie Webster actress Brooke Vincent has been dating footballer Kean Bryan since 2016. The 22-year-old currently plays for Sheffield United, and is a graduate from the Manchester City Academy in his hometown.

Helen Flanagan Scott Sinclair
Photo: © Getty Images
Helen Flanagan and footballer Scott Sinclair

Brooke’s on-screen sister Helen has also found love with a footballer, Celtic player Scott Sinclair. The couple have been together since 2009 and are parents to two daughters, Matilda and Delilah, and got engaged at Disneyland Paris in May 2018.

Ryan Thomas Lucy Mecklenburgh
Photo: © Getty Images
Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh

While he shares a daughter with his former Coronation Street co-star Tina O’Brien, Ryan has since moved on with Lucy Mecklenburgh, who he has been dating for two years since meeting on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. The couple announced their engagement during a romantic summer holiday to Italy, and since shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together.

Sue Nicholls Mark Eden
Photo: © Getty Images
Sue Nicholls and Mark Eden

Did you know Sue Nicholls is married to her former Coronation Street co-star Mark Eden? Mark played Alan Bradley in the soap from 1986 until 1989, when his character was knocked over by a tram and killed. The actor has also appeared in Poirot, and even wrote a musical about the Beach Boys.

Sophie Austin Shayne Ward
Photo: © Getty Images
Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin

Former Corrie actor Shayne Ward is engaged to Sophie Austin, who you might recognise from her role as Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks. Since leaving the soap in 2016, Sophie has appeared in Call the Midwife, Doctors and Tina and Bobby, and also welcomed the couple’s daughter Willow in December 2016.

Michelle Keegan Mark Wright
Photo: © Getty Images
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

One of our favourite celebrity couples first started dating back at the end of 2012, when Michelle was still starring on Coronation Street and Mark was best-known for starring on TOWIE. The couple married in May 2015 and have achieved huge success since, with Mark most-recently presenting The Bachelor UK and Michelle set to film her third series of BBC drama Our Girl.

