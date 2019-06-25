Royal engagement rings to swoon over: from Beatrice's art deco sparkler to Kate's sapphire

Sapphires and diamonds and precious stones, oh my! Members of the royal family including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie are lucky to have been given stunning engagement rings by their other halves, all unique and special in their own way.
Princess Beatrice has become the latest recipient of a beautiful engagement ring, after her partner Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi popped the question in Italy in September. Get a closer look at her beautiful diamond ring, and get to know more about the history behind the sparkling jewels worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Duchess of Cornwall and more…
Princess Beatrice
Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi worked with Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream engagement ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months. Beatrice's fiancé had firm ideas on the type of ring he wanted, Shaun revealed. "He came to me and he knew he wanted a round diamond. He knew he wanted a modern classic; something that had a little bit of difference to it, that wasn't just a classic that we see everywhere. That's why he came to me," he said. "So basically, what I wanted to do with him - because he had an aesthetic for art deco and Beatrice has an aesthetic for Victorian – we fused the two and mixed an art deco element with a Victorian element to the ring so that there was a fusion of their favourite aspects."