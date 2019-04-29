﻿
12 Photos | Brides

See the Emmerdale cast's romantic engagement and wedding photos

Look back on some of the happiest moments of these soap stars' lives

Michelle-Hardwick-Kate-Brooks-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
The Emmerdale set must be a happy place to be! Not only are many of the soap stars currently planning their weddings or recently married, but several of them are to each other. Co-stars Mark Jordon and Laura Norton are currently engaged, while Michelle Hardwick recently married the show's producer Kate Brooks after proposing with an elaborate flash mob in 2018. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most romantic wedding and engagement photos from the Emmerdale cast…

Michelle Hardwick

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick married Kate Brooks in Memphis, Tennessee in September 2019. Sharing a photo of herself and her bride both wearing white and standing in front of Elvis Presley’s former home, Graceland, Kate wrote: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

michelle hardwick engagement
Photo: © Instagram
Michelle – who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the soap – announced in December that she had proposed to Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks. The actress made it a proposal to remember with a flash mob of The Greatest Showman performers at their local cinema.

Emmerdale-Hayley-Tammadon-engaged
Photo: © Twitter
Hayley Tammadon

Former Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon announced her engagement to boyfriend Adrian in May 2019, just three weeks after she revealed she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 42.Taking to Twitter, Hayley wrote: "HE PROPOSED .............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

Kelvin Fletcher wedding hello
Photo: © HELLO!
Kelvin Fletcher:

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher married his long-term love Elizabeth Marsland in London in November 2015, in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO!. The couple, married in a magical ceremony at One Mayfair, a year to the day he proposed.

Liam-Fox-engagement-photo
Liam Fox:

Liam – who plays Dan Spencer in the ITV soap – announced in April that he was engaged to girlfriend Jo Hudson. The 48-year-old popped the question during a romantic trip to Paris, and shared a photo of himself and Jo together, showing her sparkling diamond ring. "She only went and said yes…" he captioned the snap.

Charley Webb Matthew Wolfenden wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden:

These Emmerdale co-stars tied the knot in 2018, with Charley wearing a stunning Suzanne Neville wedding dress for the occasion. The slinky gown featured a sheer lace top half and slinky crepe skirt with button back detail.

Mark Jordon Laura Norton engagement
Photo: © Twitter
Mark Jordon and Laura Norton:

One of the next Emmerdale weddings is coming from Mark Jordon and Laura Norton, who announced their engagement in January 2019. The couple met on the ITV soap and have been dating since 2015. Although they have only recently shared their exciting news, it appears Mark may well have popped the question back in June judging by a photo he posted of Laura on Twitter, writing: "23rd June 2018. Best day ever 'yes.'"

Chris Bisson engagement photo
Photo: © Twitter
Chris Bisson:

In October 2016, Chris revealed he had "finally" proposed to his partner Rowena Finn on their tenth anniversary. "Happy Anniversary! To the girl who rocks my world @row_finn 10 years ago this beautiful person came in to my life. I love you baby xxx," he wrote in a touching tribute to mark the occasion.

fiona wade simon cotton engagement
Photo: © Instagram
Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton:

Fiona Wade ended 2018 on a high, with a proposal from her boyfriend Simon Cotton. Sharing a photo of herself and her former co-star dancing together, she wrote: "Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife. There has never been an easier answer to a question...Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed. Wishing you all the happiest 2019 and so much love for the year ahead!"

lisa riley engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Lisa Riley:

Lisa revealed in May 2018 that she was engaged to her boyfriend Al. The actress, who recently returned to Emmerdale, later told HELLO! about their wedding plans, admitting that she hadn't set a date for her big day, and would most likely "just sort of like disappear". She had big plans for her wedding dress though. "I like the idea of the Pippa Middleton bum dress because I work so hard on my bum," she said. "So if I WAS to think about a dress... if there was a sort of visualisation, then the fact that I spend my life in squat to keep my Pippa Middleton [bum] up -- that would be the case."

Jeff Hordley Zoe Henry
Photo: © Instagram
Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry:

These Emmerdale co-stars actually met at college, and tied the knot in 2003. The pair (pictured here on holiday) share two children, and Zoe says the secret to their 15-year marriage is humour. "We really do make each other laugh, and I’ve always looked for that in a partner," she told Love Sunday magazine. "We talk, it's okay to say, 'I don’t like you very much today,' and we do that often!"

Charlotte Bellamy
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte Bellamy:

Charlotte revealed in 2015 that she had secretly married her long-term partner Mungo Denison three years earlier. Although she hasn't shared any photos from her wedding day, the actress revealed that they kept their big day simple, with only their mums and three children in attendance. "I got a £60 dress from a shop in Notting Hill. It's a striped cocktail dress with a big bow on the front," she said. "I didn't have any navy shoes to go with it so I borrowed a pair of Laurel's from work. I've never told anyone that so I hope I don't get in to trouble!"

