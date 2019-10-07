﻿
32 Photos | Brides

32 celebrities who got engaged in 2019 so far – see their gorgeous rings!

What a year it has been for celebrity engagements

...
32 celebrities who got engaged in 2019 so far – see their gorgeous rings!
You're reading

32 celebrities who got engaged in 2019 so far – see their gorgeous rings!

1/32
Next

Exclusive: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share stunning pictures from second wedding
1-James-Middleton-engaged-Alizee-Thevenet
Photo: © Instagram
1/32

What a year it's shaping up to be for some of our favourite celebrity couples! We've counted no less than 32 exciting celebrity engagements to date, with James Middleton, Ryan Thomas and Alex Rodriguez among the stars who have got down on one knee – with some of the weddings already taking place just a few months later. Take a look through the gallery to see who has got engaged in 2019 so far…

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet in October, with a sweet photo of himself and his bride-to-be on Instagram. "She said OUI. Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news," James wrote.

2-Princess-Beatrice-engaged
Photo: © PA
2/32

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice got engaged to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September, during a romantic break in Italy. The statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

5-Cressida-Bonas-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
3/32

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Congratulations to Cressida Bonas, who announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August. The actress, who previously dated Prince Harry, was given a striking gold and ruby red engagement ring by her fiancé. Harry shared the news on Instagram, writing simply: "We're getting married."

3-Sharon-Marshall-This-Morning-engaged
Photo: © Twitter
4/32

Sharon Marshall and Paul Fletcher

This Morning soap reported Sharon Marshall announced her engagement to Paul Fletcher live on the show in September. Sharon, 48, proudly showed off her engagement ring on the show, with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby quick to congratulate the bride-to-be. Sharon later took to Twitter and confirmed that Paul had popped the question over the weekend. Alongside a photo showing the happy couple posing with their daughter Betsey and their pet dog Lily, she wrote: "So this weekend my Paul asked me to marry him. So happy to say yes."

6-Alison-King-engaged
Photo: © Rex
5/32

Alison King and David Stuckley

Coronation Street actress Alison King got engaged to her boyfriend David Stuckley during a summer holiday in 2019, following a one-year relationship. The 46-year-old has kept her relationship out of the public eye since the couple began dating in August 2018.

4-James-Burrows-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
6/32

James Burrows and Sophie Coates

Coronation Street actor James Burrows proposed to his girlfriend Sophie Coates in August, during a trip to the picturesque Lake District. Sharing a series of photos of their romantic break, James told his followers: "So at the weekend I asked my best friend to be my wife on a boat in the middle of the lake and she said yes and it’s made me one very happy man #lakedistrict#engaged #happy." Sophie also posted on her page, saying: "I said yes! Not really, I said “are you joking” about 17 times and then I said yes."

GALLERY: Soap stars who are currently planning their weddings 

7-Daisy-Wood-Davis-Luke-Jerdy-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
7/32

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy

Hollyoaks couple Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy got engaged during a family holiday in Greece in August, after meeting on the soap. Luke got down on one knee in front of Daisy's family, and presented her with a diamond, emerald and tanzanite engagement ring.

8-Kristen-Wiig-Avi-Rothman
Photo: © Rex
8/32

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman

Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wiig became engaged to her long-term boyfriend Avi Rothman earlier this year. The 45-year-old was first spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in May, but is yet to confirm her happy news.

9-Elizabeth-Olsen-Robbie-Arnett
Photo: © Getty Images
9/32

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

It emerged in July that Avengers actress Elizabeth Olsen was engaged to musician Robbie Arnett, after three years of dating. The low-key couple have yet to share any details about their engagement.

10-Bindi-Irwin-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
10/32

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin's 21st birthday was made even more memorable when her long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell proposed to her at Australia Zoo. "July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness," Bindi wrote. "I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. – Now let's get married already!" Bindi captioned a gorgeous close up of her engagement ring.

12-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
11/32

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Former Corrie star Ryan Thomas proposed to his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh on a romantic holiday to Italy, two years after they met on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. The couple have since shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together – a baby boy!

11-Sarah-Hyland-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
12/32

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland got engaged to Wells Adams in July, after two years of dating. Wells got down on one knee as they enjoyed a day at the beach, with Sarah clutching a glass of rosé wine and raising her hand to her mouth as he presented her with a diamond engagement ring. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she captioned the photos.

Scarlett-Johansson-Colin-Jost-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
13/32

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Avengers: Endgame actress Scarlett Johansson announced her engagement to Colin Jost in May, following a two-year relationship. Scarlett’s rep Marcel Pariseau confirmed to the Associated Press that the pair were officially engaged, but said no date has been set for the wedding as yet. The 34-year-old has been dating Colin, who is a writer on Saturday Night Live, since 2017 and the couple are believed to have met on the set of the US show. This will be Scarlett's third marriage, following her previous nuptials to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.

Greg-Rutherford-Susie-Verrill-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
14/32

Greg Rutherford and Susie Verrill

Olympian Greg Rutherford proposed to his long-term girlfriend Susie Verrill in May, during a hike while on holiday in Phoenix. Taking to Instagram to share the news, along with a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her dazzling engagement ring, Greg wrote: "Came to Phoenix, got myself a fiancée. @susieverrill said YES!"

Hillary-Duff-Matthew-Koma-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
15/32

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma proposed to Hilary Duff in May, seven months after the birth of their daughter Banks. "He asked me to be his wife," Hilary captioned a photo of herself and Matthew standing together on Instagram, with the actress flashing her new ring for the camera. In another photo the newly-engaged pair share a kiss, while Hilary still holds her left hand up to show off the sparkling diamond ring. Matthew shared the same photos on his own page, writing: "I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff."

Hayley-Tammadon-engagement
Photo: © Instagram
16/32

Hayley Tamaddon

Mum-to-be Hayley Tammadon excitedly revealed that her boyfriend Adrian had proposed in May, just weeks after she announced they were expecting their first child together. The former Emmerdale star proudly displayed her stunning diamond engagement ring in a Twitter photo, writing: "HE PROPOSED .............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

Matt-Di-Angelo-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
17/32

Matt Di Angelo and Sophia Perry

EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo proposed to his long-term girlfriend Sophia Perry on his 32nd birthday in May, during a romantic holiday in the Dominican Republic. Sharing a photo revealing how they were celebrating on the beach with pizza and champagne, Matt simply wrote: "Got pizza today." Meanwhile, Sophia shared a photo of herself tucking into a slice of pizza while holding a glass of bubbly, giving a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring. "I heart PIZZA… AND MY FIANCE," she captioned the snap.

Fleur-East-engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
18/32

Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin

I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Marcel Badiane-Robin during a trip to Japan, with the pair sharing their exciting news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. The pair wasted no time in planning their big day, and married in Morocco in June, in front of guests including Harry and Sandra Redknapp.

Liam-Fox-Emmerdale
Photo: © Twitter
19/32

Liam Fox and Jo Hudson

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox announced his engagement to girlfriend Jo Hudson in April, during a trip to Paris. The 48-year-old – who plays Dan Spencer in the ITV soap – shared the happy news on Twitter, with a photo of himself and Jo together showing her sparkling diamond ring. "She only went and said yes…" Liam captioned the photo.

Jennifer-Lopez-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
20/32

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

A romantic holiday in the Bahamas was the setting for Alex Rodriguez's proposal to Jennifer Lopez in March. Jennifer later shared a glimpse at the exact moment her fiancé got down on one knee during a walk on the beach, as well as a close up of her stunning emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

GALLERY: 10 memorable celebrity proposals

Melissa Benoist Chris Wood engaged
Photo: © Instagram
21/32

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced they are set to marry in February, and shared their happy news with a photo that offered a glimpse at Melissa's dazzling Jen Meyer engagement ring. "Yes yes yes it will always be yes," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom engaged
Photo: © Instagram
22/32

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Teenage Dream singer Katy Perry announced her engagement to Orlando Bloom on 15th February, following his surprise Valentine's Day proposal. She has since revealed more details about his proposal, which took place in a helicopter and didn't go entirely to plan. One thing's for sure though, she loves her diamond and ruby engagement ring, which she had dropped some hints about beforehand. And who can blame her?

Rafael Nadal Mery Perello
Photo: © Rex
23/32

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello

In January, it emerged that Rafael Nadal is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Mery Perelló. The couple, who have been in a committed relationship for 14 years, are set to tie the knot this autumn in a Mallorca-based ceremony. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! revealed that Rafa proposed to Mery, also known as Xisca, back in May during a romantic trip to Rome, but the couple kept it private for the first eight months of their engagement.

GALLERY: 10 of the most romantic royal proposals

James McVey Kirstie Brittain engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
24/32

James McVey and Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps musician James proposed to his girlfriend Kirstie in January, just weeks after his stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. James got down on one knee during a romantic New Years' trip to the Lake District, with a platinum and diamond cushion cut ring that already had the seal of approval from his fellow campmate and new friend, Harry Redknapp.

Lisa Faulkner John Torode engaged
Photo: © Instagram
25/32

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode

MasterChef judge John Torode proposed to former EastEnders star Lisa Faulkner in January after three years of dating. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news alongside a picture of the gorgeous ring, writing: "My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him!" She added: "After waiting to tell our family when we got home, we then had a few days just grinning at each other!! I'm so very happy to share our lovely news with you."

MORE: See the EastEnders stars on their wedding days

Jennifer Lawrence engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
26/32

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

At the beginning of February, it was confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney, after eight months of dating. The Oscar-winning actress has since proudly shown her emerald-cut diamond ring during appearances at Paris Fashion Week – and it's beautiful!

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger engaged
Photo: © Instagram
27/32

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt surprised fans in January when he announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, after only a few months of dating. The dad-of-one announced the happy news in an Instagram post which showed the pair holding one another with Katherine looking at her beautiful new engagement ring. The caption read: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! Ideally we'd have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there's paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we'll take the lead here and release this statement."

Misha Nonoo Mikey Hess royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
28/32

Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess

One of the Duchess of Sussex's close friends is set to tie the knot to boyfriend Mikey Hess, who reportedly proposed during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas for Valentine's Day. The couple made their romance official at the royal wedding in May, with Mikey accompanying Misha at the service. The fashion designer, who is believed to be Harry and Meghan's matchmaker, was previously married to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes.

Peter Schmeichel Laura von Lindholm
Photo: © Getty Images
29/32

Peter Schmeichel and Laura von Lindholm

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel shared the happy news he was engaged to girlfriend Laura von Lindholm at the beginning of February, after proposing during an exotic trip to the Maldives. The 55-year-old shared a blurry black-and-white snap of himself and Laura kissing on Instagram, with her engagement ring visible on her left hand. "She said yes," he wrote over the image, adding in the caption: "So that makes me the lucky one." Meanwhile, Laura also shared a selfie giving a glimpse at her stunning diamond ring, writing: "My light, my love… Yes yes yes!"

Brittany Snow engaged
Photo: © Instagram
30/32

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow announced she is engaged to boyfriend Tyler Stanaland in February. "A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote on Instagram. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."

Aaron-Sidwell-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
31/32

Aaron Sidwell and Tricia Adele Turner

Former EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner in April. The 30-year-old, who played Steven Beale in the popular BBC One soap between 2007 and 2017, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the happy news alongside a snap with his new fiancée. "Here's to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes," he wrote in the caption.

Abbie Cornish Adel engaged
Photo: © Instagram
32/32

Abbie Cornish and Adel Altamimi

Actress Abbie Cornish announced her engagement to MMA fighter Adel Altamimi on Instagram on Valentine's Day, sharing a close up of her hand that showed her engagement ring. "'A thing of beauty is a joy forever' - John Keats. You've swept me off my feet my love. I have been waiting for you. The answer is yes!" she wrote.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...