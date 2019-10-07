32 celebrities who got engaged in 2019 so far – see their gorgeous rings!

You might like...
-
See the Emmerdale cast's romantic engagement and wedding photos
-
The most romantic royal proposals – from Princess Beatrice to Kate Middleton
It’s one of the biggest moments in their lives, so it’s no wonder these royal proposals were nothing short of spectacular. From a special holiday...
-
See the Strictly pros’ romantic wedding and engagement photos: from Pasha Kovalev to Amy Dowden
-
12 Corrie, Emmerdale, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings
-
16 failed celebrity engagements – from Faye Brookes to Ariana Grande