See the Hollyoaks stars' romantic wedding and engagement photos

We struggle to keep up with the relationship and marital sagas in Hollyoaks, with no such thing as a quiet day in the village. However, things are a little calmer for the actors off-screen, as many of the cast are happily married or engaged to long-term partners – some of whom they even met on the show. Take a look back at the happiest days of their lives with our roundup of Hollyoaks stars' engagement announcements and wedding photos…
Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis
Real-life Hollyoaks couple Daisy and Luke announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2019, with photos showing Daisy’s "dream" engagement ring that her fiancé had designed. "On Thursday evening @lukejerdy asked me to marry him by the beach in front of my family. I’ve never felt a happiness like this. It’s so surreal but nothing has ever felt more natural. I can’t wait to marry my best friend and celebrate how lucky we are to have found what we have. Not to mention, he designed me the engagement ring of my DREAMS," Daisy wrote, adding: "I have spent the last few days staring lovingly at him and the ring in equal measure (maybe more the ring) Let the celebrations commence!"