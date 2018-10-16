Royal brides and their second wedding dresses – from Princess Eugenie to Charlotte Casiraghi

While their first wedding dresses were undeniably beautiful, these royal brides pulled out all the stops for their second gowns. The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and Charlotte Casiraghi all changed into different dresses at their evening reception, and took the opportunity to completely switch up their look – whether it's by changing into a mini dress or switching classic ivory for blush pink. Scroll through the gallery to see the royal bride's second wedding dresses…
Charlotte Casiraghi
After surprising in Saint Laurent for her civil ceremony, Charlotte Casiraghi changed into a custom-made white silk Chanel strapless dress for her reception. The beautiful bride accessorised the dress with her grandmother Princess Grace's Cartier diamond necklace with her hair styled into sleek old Hollywood-style curls.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco