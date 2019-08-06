See the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' gorgeous wedding dresses

We're used to seeing the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers in glamorous gowns and costumes each week on the BBC show, but there's nothing quite like seeing them in a wedding dress! Dancers both past and present – including Katya Jones, Karen Hauer and Natalie Lowe – all dressed to impress on their wedding days, wearing designer gowns that transformed them from ballroom dancers into beautiful brides. Take a look through the gallery to see the Strictly pros' wedding dresses…
Karen Hauer
Inbal Dror was the wedding dress designer of choice for Karen Hauer when she married fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kevin Clifton in 2015. Karen’s strapless gown was crafted from delicate lace and featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a fishtail skirt and dramatic train.
