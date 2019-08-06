﻿
See the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers' gorgeous wedding dresses

James and Ola Jordan share beautiful rare wedding snaps to celebrate 16th anniversary
Karen Clifton wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
1/8

We're used to seeing the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers in glamorous gowns and costumes each week on the BBC show, but there's nothing quite like seeing them in a wedding dress! Dancers both past and present – including Katya Jones, Karen Hauer and Natalie Lowe – all dressed to impress on their wedding days, wearing designer gowns that transformed them from ballroom dancers into beautiful brides. Take a look through the gallery to see the Strictly pros' wedding dresses…

Karen Hauer

Inbal Dror was the wedding dress designer of choice for Karen Hauer when she married fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kevin Clifton in 2015. Karen’s strapless gown was crafted from delicate lace and featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a fishtail skirt and dramatic train.

Katya-Jones-wedding-dress-Somnium
Photo: © Rex
2/8

Katya Jones

Former Strictly champion Katya Jones married fellow dancer Neil Jones in August 2013, after five years of dating. The couple relived their wedding on stage in their show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream in June, with Katya even wearing the wedding dress she had for their evening reception for the performance. The beautiful gown features a corseted top and full ruffled skirt, which Katya accessorised with gold heeled sandals.

Natalie Lowe wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
3/8

Natalie Lowe

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Natalie Lowe wore a bespoke gown from Suzanne Neville for her big day – a celebrity favourite who has also designed wedding dresses for Andrea McLean and Christine Lampard. The strapless dress was crafted from a pale ivory Italian crepe and featured a sweetheart neckline, satin waistband and fishtail skirt. Speaking about her gown in an interview with HELLO!, Natalie explained: "I found it hard to choose something for my wedding that felt different to stepping onto the Strictly dancefloor or a red carpet." Designer Suzanne Neville combined four beautiful designs, and Natalie said that "my dream wedding dress was brought to life".

Aliona Vilani wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
4/8

Aliona Vilani

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Aliona Vilani admitted she had found it hard choosing a wedding dress for her big day to Vincent Kavanagh, as she wanted something different to the sequinned gowns she was used to wearing on the show. "It was important to choose a dress that would be right for a whole day at the beach," she told HELLO!. "I didn’t want a big fluffy skirt, I wanted something slinky. So many of the dresses I looked at reminded me of ones I’ve already danced in."

Brendan Cole wife Zoe Hobbs wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
5/8

Brendan Cole’s wife Zoe Hobbs

All eyes were on Zoe Hobbs as she said ‘I do’ with Strictly star Brendan Cole in June 2010. The bride wowed in a bespoke floor-length Peter Langner gown and veil, which she accessorised with Tach jewellery.

Brendan Cole Susan Duddy wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
6/8

Vincent Simone’s wife Susan Duddy

Like Natalie Lowe, Vincent Simone’s wife Susan Duddy also opted to wear a Suzanne Neville gown on her wedding day. The breathtaking gown was strapless with a corseted top and embellished belt with a full tulle skirt.

Katya Virshilas wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
7/8

Katya Virshilas

Former Strictly star Katya Virshilas married Danish dance champion Klaus Kongsdal in 2012, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. The dancer wore a strapless gown with a corseted top and full skirt, with a complementing veil for the occasion.

Camilla Dallerup wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
8/8

Camilla Dallerup

Camilla Dallerup also chose a Suzanne Neville wedding dress for her beach wedding to Kevin Sacre in 2010, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. With its sleeveless design and figure-hugging fit, it was ideal for the beautiful Ibiza setting.

