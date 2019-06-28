The Loose Women made beautiful brides – see their wedding photos

While Loose Women fans have been keeping their fingers crossed that Stacey Solomon will get engaged to Joe Swash soon, there's no doubt that if and when they do get married, her close friends and fellow panellists will be in attendance. They may be able to share some pearls of wisdom when it comes to wedding planning too; Andrea McLean married her partner Nick Feeney in November 2017, while Carol McGiffin announced in February that she had eloped to Thailand a year before. Luckily for us, many of them have shared glimpses at their weddings on social media. Take a look back at the Loose Women stars on their wedding days…
Jane Moore
Sadly, Jane Moore hasn't shared any photos from her 2002 wedding to Gary Farrow, but their nuptials certainly had an impressive guest list. Elton John was best man, while Jonathan Ross, Barbara Windsor, Frank Skinner and Anthea Turner were all pictured arriving for the wedding, which took place at London's Claridge's Hotel.