Winter wedding dress inspiration from Miley Cyrus to Kaley Cuoco, Priyanka Chopra and more

Planning a winter wedding? You don’t need to sacrifice style to stay warm, as these celebrity brides show. Solange Knowles, Christine Lampard and Alex Jones are among the stars who have all opted to tie the knot in winter, and their wedding dresses (or jumpsuit in Solange’s case) will give you some serious inspiration when it comes to tracking down your own dream dress. Scroll through for more photos…
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
Although technically a winter wedding, Gisele and Tom escaped the crisp winter air to celebrate in the ceremony in Costa Rica. In true Victoria Secret fashion, the supermodel's dress came with a laced corseted bodice completed with a long, beautifully laced trail and she looked every inch the angel she's known to be.