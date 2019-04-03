8 Hollyoaks real-life couples who found love on the Channel 4 soap

While off-screen relationships have started on many of the nation's leading soaps, Hollyoaks may take the record! Several long-term romances and even marriages have started on set of the Channel 4 soap, including current cast members Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed, who announced their engagement in December and have since welcomed their first baby together. See what other couples have found love on the Hollyoaks set…
Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy
Daisy and Luke Jerdy actually shared mutual friends for several years, but it was only once they both started working on Hollyoaks that their relationship blossomed. The couple announced their engagement in August, after Luke proposed during a holiday to Greece with Daisy's family.