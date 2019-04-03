﻿
8 Hollyoaks real-life couples who found love on the Channel 4 soap

Love has blossomed for several couples in Hollyoaks village

While off-screen relationships have started on many of the nation's leading soaps, Hollyoaks may take the record! Several long-term romances and even marriages have started on set of the Channel 4 soap, including current cast members Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed, who announced their engagement in December and have since welcomed their first baby together. See what other couples have found love on the Hollyoaks set…

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy

Daisy and Luke Jerdy actually shared mutual friends for several years, but it was only once they both started working on Hollyoaks that their relationship blossomed. The couple announced their engagement in August, after Luke proposed during a holiday to Greece with Daisy's family.

Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed

Hollyoaks actor Rory proposed to his co-star Nadine in Amsterdam in December 2018, following a whirlwind two-year relationship. The couple play on-screen husband and wife Cleo McQueen and Joel Dextor, and live together in Cheshire with their baby son Reggie, who was born in October.

Stephanie Davis and Owen Warner

Stephanie and Owen confirmed their romance in late 2018, and things quickly became serious. Not only did the couple move in together, but they sparked engagement speculation during a holiday to Barcelona in March, where Stephanie showed the promise ring she had been given by her boyfriend. However, they parted ways in September following a nine-month romance.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac have Hollyoaks to thank for their long-term relationship, which began in 2011, and resulted in their wedding in 2017, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. While Carley left the soap in 2011, Danny made his exit in 2015.

Anna Passey and Nick Rhys

Sienna Blake actress Anna has been dating Nick Rhys, who played Lockie Campbell, for more than five years after meeting on Hollyoaks. Now that Nick has left the soap the couple's relationship is long-distance, with the actor based in Los Angeles while Anna still films her role in Liverpool.

Emmett Scanlan and Claire Cooper

Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett Scanlan and Claire Cooper married in 2015 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The couple met on the Channel 4 soap and dated for three years before announcing their engagement in December 2014.

Amanda Clapham and Alfie Browne-Sykes

Not only did they play a couple on-screen, but Amanda Clapham and Alfie Browne-Sykes found love in real-life too. While Alfie has left the show the couple's relationship still appears to be going strong, and they are now proud parents to their beloved pet dog Frank.

Nick Pickard and Joanna Taylor

Tony Hutchinson actor Nick dated his Hollyoaks co-star Joanna Taylor, who played Geri Hudson, for one year. The couple started dating in 2001 after meeting on the set of the soap, but they parted ways with Joanna later marrying Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy in 2004. The couple announced their split after 15 years of marriage in January.

