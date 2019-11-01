10 celebrities who married in November – from the Queen to Serena Williams

You might like...
-
Winter wedding dress inspiration from Miley Cyrus to Kaley Cuoco, Priyanka Chopra and more
Planning a winter wedding? You don’t need to sacrifice style to stay warm, as these celebrity brides show.
-
16 celebrity wedding venues in the UK and Ireland – see where Lisa Faulkner, Holly Willoughby, & Ellie Goulding got married
-
See the Strictly pros romantic wedding and engagement photos: from Pasha Kovalev to Amy Dowden
-
8 Hollyoaks real-life couples who found love on the Channel 4 soap
-
10 of the most dapper celebrity best men and groomsmen