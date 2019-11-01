﻿
10 celebrities who married in November – from the Queen to Serena Williams

Lisa Faulkner's SECOND wedding dress revealed – see the gorgeous photo
Queen-Elizabeth-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Planning a November wedding? You're in good company. Many celebrity and royal couples tied the knot in November, including the Queen and Prince Philip, who will celebrate their 72nd anniversary in 2019. Look back on some more celebrity weddings for inspiration…

The Queen and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip married on 20 November 1947, in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary in 2019. Her Majesty wore a wedding dress designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, and the diamond fringe tiara.

Mandy-Moore-Taylor-Goldsmith-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

This is Us star Mandy Moore married her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in a romantic outdoor ceremony at their home in November 2018. The bride shared photos of their "non-traditional" nuptials on Instagram, showing her beautiful blush pink Rodarte Haute couture wedding dress, and their stunning decorations.

Andrea-McLean-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea McLean and Nick Feeney

Loose Women star Andrea McLean married Nick Feeney on 30 November 2017, on the fourth anniversary of their first date. Guests included her co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon, Saira Khan and Linda Robson.

Kelvin-Fletcher-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Kelvin Fletcher and Elizabeth Marsland

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant Kelvin Fletcher married Elizabeth Marsland on 28 November 2015, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The former Emmerdale star tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at London's One Mayfair, which was attended by friends including Michelle Keegan.

Katie-Piper-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Katie Piper and Richard Sutton

On 7 November 2015, Katie Piper married Richard Sutton in an intimate ceremony with their close family and friends. The bride wore a long-sleeved and high-neck lace gown for the occasion, paired with a tulle veil and bouquet of ivory roses.

Serena-Williams-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a Beauty and the Beast themed wedding in New Orleans on 16 November 2017. Their venue, the Contemporary Arts Center, was fitted with Disney-inspired décor, complete with a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle. The couple’s first dance was to Tale as Old as Time. Serena wore an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress, and had a further two outfit changes on her wedding day.

Sofia-Vergara-wedding
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara married Joe Manganiello on 22 November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. Sofia stunned on her big day wearing a custom Zuhair Murad wedding dress, and was joined by celebrity guests including Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Photo: © sofiavergara.com

Solange-Knowles-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson

Beyoncé's younger sister Solange Knowles married Alan Ferguson in New Orleans in November 2014, and made quite the entrance on a bicycle wearing a caped Stéphane Rolland jumpsuit, before changing into a Humberto Leon for Kenzo gown and cape.

Sunetra-Sarker-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Sunetra Sarker and Scott Carey

Former Strictly contestant Sunetra Sarker announced in November 2018 that she had married her long-term partner Scott Carey. "We went to college together in 1991 and reconnected in 2012 - and have been together ever since," the star told HELLO! after the wedding.

David-Willey-Carolynne-Good-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
David Willey and Carolynne Good

England cricketer David Willey tied the knot with singer Carolynne Good in a beautiful ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! in November 2016. Leeds-born Carolynne was supported on the day by her good friend and bridesmaid, actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, who attended with her then-husband, Coronation Street's Alan Halsall.

