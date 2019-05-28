﻿
12 Photos | Brides

10 memorable celebrity proposals – from Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian

How could they ever say no?!

...
Kristen-Bell-proposal-tweet
Photo: © Twitter
While their dazzling (and often insanely expensive) engagement rings would be impossible to refuse, celebrities  including Orlando Bloom, Kanye West and Rio Ferdinand pulled out all the stops to plan romantic and fabulously OTT proposals their other halves would never forget. These memorable celebrity proposals involve helicopter rides, lavish holidays and grand declarations of love that would melt the hearts of even the biggest cynic. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Both Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard believed that they shouldn't marry until everyone in the United States had the same right. So when the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, Kristen celebrated the news with a very public proposal. "@daxshepard will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove," she tweeted to her long-time boyfriend.

John-Stamos-proposal-disney
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Fuller House actor John Stamos' proposal was straight out of a Disney fairytale – literally! Disney CEO Bob Iger helped John to cut together a short movie of the most romantic moments from the Disney and Pixar animations, ending with a Little Mermaid display, urging John to "just ask the girl". John played the movie to his Disney-obsessed girlfriend at Disneyland, and of course she said yes!

Animation: Paul Briggs

 

1-Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom-engagement
Photo: © Instagram
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom prepared an elaborate Valentine's Day proposal to Katy Perry in 2019, which involved a helicopter trip over Los Angeles. While Katy thought they were going to an art exhibition, she was surprised when their car pulled up to a helicopter pad, to take them on a private flight. "We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert," Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He was going to pull [the ring box] out while I was reading it."

However, as Orlando subtly tried to pull the ring box out of his pocket without Katy noticing, he ripped the jacket and knocked a champagne bottle with his elbow, almost blowing the special moment. "I'm still reading this note and he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'No, I'm just reading this note, I know you're not doing anything,'" she said.

2-Fleur-East-engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin

Announcing their happy news with a photoshoot and interview in Japan, a bucket list destination for the couple, Fleur recalls how the fashion designer got down on one knee whilst staying at the Hoshinoya, Tokyo and presented her with a yellow diamond ring. "I said yes immediately!" said the star. "How Marcel did everything was just wonderful. We're in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne – when we first got here I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this hotel goes above and beyond!' Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: 'Fleur East, will you be my wife?'

"I couldn't believe it. The ring is so beautiful and yellow is my favourite colour. Me and Marcel have been together for nine years so we've spoken about marriage a lot, and he knew exactly what I wanted. It's perfect. I cried instantly."

10-Pink-Carey-Hart
Photo: © Getty Images
Pink and Carey Hart

Always one to stand out of the crowd, pop singer Pink proposed to motorcycle racer Carey Hart during one of his races in Mammoth Lakes, California. The award-winning artist held up a pit-board on which she had written the words "Will you marry me?" When Carey completed another lap without stopping, Pink changed the words on the sign to "I'm serious!" Carey promptly pulled out of the race and picked her up.

7-Kim-Kardashian-Kanye-West-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West chose to propose to Kim Kardashian on her 33rd birthday, whisking her away to a ballpark where he surprised her by popping the question in front of her family and friends, with the words "Please marry me!" written on the scoreboard.

3-Rio-Ferdinand-Kate-Wright-proposal
Photo: © Instagram
Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand proposed to girlfriend Kate Wright during a family holiday in Abu Dhabi, as his children looked on. The lavish proposal took place on the rooftop of the St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel, and Rio later shared a photo writing: "She said yes. How these 3 kids kept it a secret I'll never know."

4-Marc-Jacobs-proposal
Photo: © Instagram
Marc Jacobs and Charly Defrancesco

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs organised a flash mob to perform a dance routine to Prince's hit song Kiss before getting down on one knee in an unusual location - a branch of the Mexican-inspired fast food chain Chipotle in New York in April 2018.

5-Vogue-Williams-Spencer-Matthews-engaged
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews proposed to Vogue Williams on a romantic date night to see The Lion King in London's West End. The couple were given a backstage tour of The Lyceum Theatre following the show, and Spencer got down on one knee when they were on stage.

6-Eva-Longoria-Jose-Baston-engagement
Photo: © Instagram
Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston

Eva Longoria's partner Jose Antonio Baston pulled out all the stops for his proposal, which took place in the middle of the desert while the couple were travelling in Dubai. The TV executive created a romantic set up with Persian rugs and pillows in the middle of the desert sand dunes, where he got down on one knee.

8-Tom-Cruise-Katie-Holmes-war-of-the-worlds
Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

After just two months of dating, Tom Cruise chose the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris as the setting for his proposal to Katie Holmes in 2005. "Yes, I proposed to her," the Oblivion actor told reporters after the event. "It was early this morning at the Eiffel Tower, so I haven’t slept at all. Today is a magnificent day for me," he gushed. "I'm engaged to a magnificent woman."

9-Brad-Pitt-Angelina-Jolie-gala
Photo: © Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt made his proposal to actress Angelina Jolie in 2012 a family affair when he gathered the couple’s six children and presented his wife-to-be with a custom-designed, diamond engagement ring. Estimated to be 16 carats and worth £325,000, Angelina "cried and smiled" before hugging her kids and showing them the ring.

More about:

