A look back at the best photos from Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's wedding day

The couple tied the knot in 2015

declan donnelly wedding cake
1/15

I'm a Celebrity host Declan Donnelly married his long-term girlfriend Ali Astall in his home city of Newcastle on 1 August 2015. The couple said "I do" in front of family and close friends including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and of course – Dec’s presenting partner Ant McPartlin. The bride and groom, who had known each other for ten years, got engaged in November 2014 and married less than 12 months later. They have since welcomed their baby daughter Isla together in September 2018.

 

Dec shared the gorgeous black and white photo above when he and Ali celebrated their four-year anniversary in 2019. "Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x," he wrote.

 

As Dec returns to our TV screens this winter, we’ve taken a look back at his and Ali's special day, which Dec told well-wishers was an "amazing, magical, wonderful day". Relive their wedding with these stunning photos…

dec wedding twitter
Photo: © Twitter
2/15

The star-studded nuptials took place at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, close to where Dec was born. The couple said "I do" in a ceremony that was conducted by the groom's brother Father Dermott Donnelly.

dec-donnelly-wedding-1-
Photo: © PA
3/15

The couple emerged from the church with rays of sunshine beaming down on them. Dec and Ali were met by whoops and cheers from their family and friends, as well as hundreds of fans who had lined the streets outside.

MORE: Look back on Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's wedding day

dec donnelly wedding 2
Photo: © PA
4/15

Dec did a little celebratory dance as he made it official with his new wife Ali. Didn't the floral arrangements on the church arch look simply stunning?

dec donnelly wedding 5
Photo: © PA
5/15

Ali was breathtaking in a silk couture wedding dress designed by British creative Phillipa Lepley. The bride paired her gown with a dainty veil and a bouquet of white roses. 

MORE: Dec and Ali's love story in pictures

ali declan walking wedding
6/15

This picture is so beautiful! Dec posted the arty snap on his Instagram in March 2018 to confirm the happy news that him and Ali were expecting their first child together. The photo shows the then-newlyweds walking hand-by-hand on the grounds of Matfen Hall, in Newcastle, following their wedding ceremony.

ali astall car
Photo: © PA
7/15

The bride had arrived at the church in a Rolls Royce Phantom.

dec donnelly wedding 6
Photo: © PA
8/15

Dec's TV presenter sidekick and longtime friend Ant McPartlin helped provide the laughs on the big day. Best man Ant matched the groom in a blue suit and gave an amusing speech, in which he also paid compliments to the bride. 

MORE: 10 memorable celebrity proposals – from Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian

dec donnelly wedding 8
Photo: © PA
9/15

Best man Ant was accompanied by his then-wife, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Armstrong.

holly willoughby wedding
Photo: © PA
10/15

This Morning's Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a pleated summer dress as she attended the wedding of her close friend Dec.

phillip schofield
Photo: © PA
11/15

Holly's This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield was also among the star-studded guestlist.

dec donnelly wedding 4
Photo: © PA
12/15

Fearne Cotton was heavily pregnant with her second baby at the ceremony. Little Honey Krissy was born one month after the wedding.

rochelle humes
Photo: © PA
13/15

Marvin and Rochelle Humes made a stylish couple at the ceremony.

dec donnelly wedding 7
Photo: © PA
14/15

Strictly's Tess Daly coordinated in a purple dress and matching fedora.

dec last photo
Photo: © PA
15/15

Congratulations again to the happy couple! We could relive this moment all day long...

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

