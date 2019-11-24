﻿
10 Photos | Brides

See Kate Garraway, James Haskell and more I'm a Celebrity campmates' wedding and engagement photos

Look back at the happiest days of these jungle campmates' lives

...
See Kate Garraway, James Haskell and more I'm a Celebrity campmates' wedding and engagement photos
You're reading

See Kate Garraway, James Haskell and more I'm a Celebrity campmates' wedding and engagement photos

1/10
Next

David Walliams describes surprising interaction with Prince Philip
1-Kate-Garraway-wedding-photo
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Many of the I'm a Celebrity campmates have opened up about how much they are missing their families while out in the Australian jungle, and have shared stories about their other halves, who include Jacqueline Jossa's husband – former TOWIE star Dan Osborne – and Chloe Madeley, the wife of James Haskell. Get to know more about the I'm a Celebrity stars' partners and see some of the happiest moments of their lives with a look back at their wedding and engagement photos…

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has been married to political advisor Derek Draper since September 2005, and she shared a throwback wedding photo on their anniversary in 2018, after admitting she had only been reminded of the special occasion when Derek posted a sweet message to her on Facebook. Oops!

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals when her children will visit her in Australia

2-James-Haskell-wedding-Chloe-Madeley
Photo: © HELLO!
2/10

James Haskell

Former rugby player James Haskell tied the knot with Chloe Madeley in a romantic winter wedding in December 2018, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Guests included personal trainer Chloe’s parents, TV hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, rugby aces Paul Doran Jones and Dylan Hartley, and Paul’s wife, TV and radio host Zoe Hardman.

3-Jacqueline-Jossa-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline has been married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne since July 2017, and the couple are parents to daughters Mia and Ella. The former EastEnders actress posted a sweet throwback to her wedding day on Instagram earlier this year, saying: "Let's do it all over again."

MORE: Look back at Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne's love story

4-Nadine-Coyle-engagement-ring
Photo: © Rex
4/10

Nadine Coyle

Girls Aloud singer announced her engagement to NFL player Jason Bell in 2010 during an interview on BBC Radio 1, after Scott Mills spotted their diamond engagement ring. However, Nadine called off their engagement in 2011, later admitting she felt "too young" to tie the knot.

5-Andrew-Whyment-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Andrew Whyment

I'm a Celebrity newcomer Andrew Whyment celebrated 12 years of marriage with his wife Nichola in June, and shared a wedding photo on Instagram, writing: "She still makes me smile like this every day, Happy Anniversary babe LOVE YOU."

John Barrowman's wedding
6/10

I'm a Celebrity's 2018 campmates

John Barrowman's wedding to Scott Gill:

Former Doctor Who star John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.

Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."

STORY: Who is John Barrowman's husband Scott Gill?

Photo: WhoSay

Rita Simons' wedding
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Rita Simons' wedding to Theo Silveston:

Rita married hairdresser Theo Silveston on 29 August 2004, after meeting through a mutual friend when she was 19. The former EastEnders star's husband shared a throwback photo of their wedding on Instagram to mark their anniversary in 2016, showing that Rita wore a strapless white gown and tied her hair up in a curled updo, with a tiara adding the perfect finishing touch.

Noel Edmonds' wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
8/10

Noel Edmonds' wedding to Liz Davies:

In an emotional ceremony at a stunning 17th-century manor house in the Cotswolds, Noel Edmonds married his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Liz Davies. "I've finally found my soulmate," the TV host told his guests at the wedding, covered exclusively in HELLO! in July 2009. "I've read about it in books and seen it in films and now it's happened."

Harry Redknapp's wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Harry Redknapp's wedding to Sandra Harris:

It's been over 50 years since Harry Redknapp married his wife Sandra, with the couple tying the knot at Barking Abbey Church on 30 June 1967. The newlyweds held their reception at a members' club in Ilford, with Harry previously saying it was a "typical wedding like any other". Photos from Harry's wedding day were published in his autobiography, showing he opted to wear a two-piece suit while his bride wore a long-sleeved wedding dress and veil. The loved-up pair are seen here at the wedding of their nephew Frank Lampard to Christine Bleakley.

Nick Knowles' wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
10/10

Nick Knowles' wedding to Jessica Moor:

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles married Jessica Moor in front of just 12 guests in Rome in September 2012. However, the couple announced their decision to part ways after three years of marriage in 2016, saying their focus was on the happiness of their son Eddie, who was born in August 2014.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...