I'm a Celebrity's 2018 campmates
John Barrowman's wedding to Scott Gill:
Former Doctor Who star John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.
Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."
STORY: Who is John Barrowman's husband Scott Gill?
Photo: WhoSay