See the beautiful second wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides

You might like...
-
10 celebrity brides who wore Vera Wang wedding dresses like Hailey Bieber
-
Ellie Goulding and 9 more celebrity brides who wore high neck wedding dresses
-
15 of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits
-
Winter wedding dress inspiration from Miley Cyrus to Kaley Cuoco, Priyanka Chopra and more
Planning a winter wedding? You don’t need to sacrifice style to stay warm, as these celebrity brides show.
-
Inside Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's wedding: all the pictures