You might like...
-
15 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings – and the romantic secrets behind them
-
See the Coronation Street stars' beautiful engagement rings
-
See the Loose Women stars' dazzling engagement rings
-
The most lusted-after engagement ring styles on Pinterest
Plotting an engagement? According to Pinterest, searches for engagement ideas increase by an average of 40 per cent from June to January, with users...
-
10 memorable celebrity proposals – from Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian