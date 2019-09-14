Reality TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity can not only be a great way for celebrities to give their careers a boost, but their love lives too! Strictly has become well known for the partnerships it creates off the dancefloor, with three couples meeting in the last series alone, and there are several celebrities who have gone on to marry and start families with other halves they have met on reality shows including Dancing on Ice and The Jump. Scroll through the gallery to see 16 celebrities who met on reality TV…
Strictly Come Dancing
Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice
Things are heating up between Strictly 2018 contestant Ashley Roberts and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. The couple's romance came to light over Christmas, and has quickly become serious, with Giovanni publicly declaring his love for Ashley in an Instagram post in February.