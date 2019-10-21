19 of the most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019

As much as we love seeing the gorgeous dresses celebrity brides wear on their wedding day, we also enjoy getting a glimpse at what their guests step out in for the big event. While some, like Pippa Middleton, have opted for timeless elegance in pretty pastels, others like Victoria Beckham, have chosen to bend the wedding fashion rules by daring to wear white. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019, and get some inspiration for your own upcoming events…
Amanda Holden
Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden stunned as she attended a winter wedding, wearing a maroon velvet maxi dress from Alexandre Vauthier, which featured a sparkling waist belt and figure-hugging silhouette. Amanda styled the gown with pink lipstick and dark eye makeup, and wore her hair in bouncy curls.