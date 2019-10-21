﻿
19 of the most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019

These ladies gave us major wedding style inspiration

1/19
amanda-holden-winter-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
1/19

As much as we love seeing the gorgeous dresses celebrity brides wear on their wedding day, we also enjoy getting a glimpse at what their guests step out in for the big event. While some, like Pippa Middleton, have opted for timeless elegance in pretty pastels, others like Victoria Beckham, have chosen to bend the wedding fashion rules by daring to wear white. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019, and get some inspiration for your own upcoming events…

Amanda Holden

Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden stunned as she attended a winter wedding, wearing a maroon velvet maxi dress from Alexandre Vauthier, which featured a sparkling waist belt and figure-hugging silhouette. Amanda styled the gown with pink lipstick and dark eye makeup, and wore her hair in bouncy curls.

1-Meghan-Markle-Misha-Nonoo-wedding
Photo: © Rex
2/19

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex pulled out all the stops for her close friend Misha Nonoo's wedding in September, wearing a sheer black Valentino dress featuring balloon sleeves and spiralling embroidery. Meghan tied her hair back into a bun, and added a pair of dazzling earrings to complete the look.

2-Ivanka-Trump-dress-Misha-Nonoo-wedding
Photo: © Rex
3/19

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump stunned in a peach chiffon maxi dress with cape detailing, a gold waist belt and plunging neckline for Misha Nonoo's wedding in Rome in September.

3-Katy-Perry-dress-Misha-Nonoo-wedding
Photo: © Rex
4/19

Katy Perry

Never Really Over singer Katy Perry was pretty in pink for Misha's Italian nuptials, wearing a pink off-the-shoulder midi dress and embellished Miu Miu heels.

4-Kylie-Jenner-dress-Justin-Bieber-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
5/19

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner very nearly stole the show at Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding, wearing a daring gold dress featuring a cut out bodice and thigh high split. The 22-year-old styled the look with complementing gold strappy heels, and tied her hair back to complete the look.

5-Sienna-Miller-outfit-Ellie-Goulding-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/19

Sienna Miller

Alessandra Rich was the designer of choice for Sienna Miller when she attended Ellie Goulding's wedding in August. The actress looked beautiful in the midi dress, which was woven with subtle, leopard spots printed with white polka dots and leaves, and shaped to a high, frilled neck mirrored by flattering ruching at the waist.

1-Victoria-Beckham-Sergio-Ramos-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
7/19

Victoria Beckham

Victoria's outfit for the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio could have been perceived as a fashion faux pas, as she wore white. However, the chain print of her top and skirt, and bold fuchsia heels prevented the look from appearing bridal. Her husband David, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy three-piece suit with morning jacket.

3-Pippa-Middleton-Kate-Spade-dress-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8/19

Pippa Middleton

Pippa looked typically chic as she arrived for Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding, wearing a blue Kate Spade dress with a high neck and buttoned front, which she paired with a complementing headband and heels.

4-Alizee-Thevenet-royal-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
9/19

Alizee Thevenet

Proving you don't need to spend a fortune to master wedding guest style was James Middleton's girlfriend Alizee, who wore a statement china pattern dress that cost £49.99 from H&M, which she accessorised with nude heels and a quirky boater hat.

11-Sam-Taylor-Johnson-Zoe-Kravitz-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
10/19

Sam Taylor-Johnson

Sam Taylor-Johnson took a sartorial walk on the wild side in this leopard print Bella Freud dress at Zoe Kravitz's wedding in Paris. The film director accessorised the look with a red leather Chanel handbag and sunglasses on what was one of the hottest days of the year.

12-Reese-Witherspoon-dress-Zoe-Kravitz-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
11/19

Reese Witherspoon

We are yet to see what she wore for the main event, but Reese Witherspoon set the bar high with this purple floral dress that she stepped out in for the rehearsal dinner prior to Zoe Kravitz's big day.

2-Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-Lang-Lang-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
12/19

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy and her husband John looked gorgeous at the lavish wedding of pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The nuptials were first held at the Shangri-La hotel in Paris before a reception at the Palace of Versailles, so Chrissy glammed up for the occasion in a black velvet gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and belted waist.

5-Kate-Moss-Lila-Moss-at-Marc-Jacobs-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
13/19

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss looked ready to hit the dancefloor as they attended the wedding of fashion designer Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco in April. While Kate wore a floor-length plum-coloured dress with velvet detailing at the shoulders, her teenage daughter was dressed to impress in a dazzling gold mini dress.

6-Emily-Ratajkowski-Marc-Jacobs-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
14/19

Emily Ratajkowski

All eyes were on Emily Ratajkowski as she arrived at Marc Jacobs' wedding in New York, wearing a yellow satin midi dress with a plunging neckline, which she accessorised with gold heels and a clutch bag.

10-Gigi-Bella-Hadid-Marc-Jacobs-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
15/19

Bella and Gigi Hadid

Who says you have to wear a dress to a wedding? The Hadid sisters both opted for suits for Marc Jacobs' big day, with Bella stepping out in head-to-toe black while Gigi wore a metallic sheer top under a checked two-piece.

7-Billie-Faiers-mother-in-law-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
16/19

Billie Faiers

The Mummy Diaries star Billie channelled her inner Emily in this vibrant yellow Zeyne Pkartal gown for her mother-in-law's wedding in June. The newlywed styled the dress, which featured a daring thigh-high split, with white sandals and a gold headband.

8-Naomi-Campbell-Marc-Jacobs-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
17/19

Naomi Campbell

An unexpected but gorgeous wedding look came in the form of this black glistening ensemble worn by Naomi Campbell to Marc Jacobs' wedding. With a sheer black top, high-waisted trousers and a matching floor-length cape, it was full of personality.

9-Fearne-Cotton-wedding-outfit
Photo: © Instagram
18/19

Fearne Cotton

Fearne showed her individual sense of style when she attended a friend's wedding in March, wearing a pastel rainbow-coloured midi dress and knee-high lace up boots. The radio presenter described the look as "rainbow bright meets Victorian nanna."

lucy fallon wedding
19/19

Lucy Fallon

A suit is an excellent choice for a wedding - just look at Lucy Fallon who opted for a blush pink two-piece to watch here friends get married. Gorgeous! 

