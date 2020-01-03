While 2019 bought us some big bridal moments with everyone from Ellie Goulding to Lady Gabriella Windsor tying the knot, it looks like 2020 could be even bigger. The British royals are set to see another royal wedding following Princess Beatrice's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while Prince William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may play a starring role in yet another family wedding when James Middleton marries Alizee Thevenet. Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond, it's expected that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will tie the knot, along with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have hinted they're planning a destination wedding. Keep reading to see which other celebs are set to say 'I do' in 2020…
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
More details about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding are expected to be announced in January, four months after they confirmed their engagement. The couple have reportedly been given the Queen's approval on their choice of wedding date, but details on everything from the wedding venue to the bridal party are yet to be revealed.