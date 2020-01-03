﻿
14 Photos | Brides

14 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2020 – from Princess Beatrice to Katy Perry

It's set to be another big year for celebrity weddings

...
14 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2020 – from Princess Beatrice to Katy Perry
You're reading

14 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2020 – from Princess Beatrice to Katy Perry

1/14
Next

The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after
1-Princess-Beatrice-Edoardo-Mapelli-Mozzi-engaged
Photo: © PA
1/14

While 2019 bought us some big bridal moments with everyone from Ellie Goulding to Lady Gabriella Windsor tying the knot, it looks like 2020 could be even bigger. The British royals are set to see another royal wedding following Princess Beatrice's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while Prince William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may play a starring role in yet another family wedding when James Middleton marries Alizee Thevenet. Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond, it's expected that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will tie the knot, along with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have hinted they're planning a destination wedding. Keep reading to see which other celebs are set to say 'I do' in 2020…

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

More details about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding are expected to be announced in January, four months after they confirmed their engagement. The couple have reportedly been given the Queen's approval on their choice of wedding date, but details on everything from the wedding venue to the bridal party are yet to be revealed.

2-Cressida-Bonas-Harry-Wentworth-Stanley-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August, so it is expected they may tie the knot in 2020. Having previously attended the royal weddings of Harry and Meghan, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, it's likely they'll all be on the guest list for Cressida's big day, along with friends including Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling.

GALLERY: 36 celebrities who got engaged in 2019

3-James-Middleton-Alizee-Thevenet-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton's wedding will no doubt be a big family affair, attended by his siblings Kate and Pippa Middleton, and may see their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Arthur play special roles as page boys and bridesmaid. The 32-year-old has also said that his and Alizee's five dogs will also play a key role in their wedding day – we can't wait to see what they have planned!

4-Amy-Dowden-Ben-Jones-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are set to unite this summer when Amy Dowden ties the knot with her fiancé Ben Jones. Amy previously revealed that her co-stars and close friends Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell will be her bridesmaids when she marries in July.

RELATED: Look back at the Strictly pros' wedding and engagement photos

5-Graziano-Di-Prima-Giada-Lini
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini

Another Strictly wedding is set to take place in June, when Graziano Di Prima marries Giada Lini, and like Amy, he's asked some of his colleagues to play a role in their big day. Fellow dancer Johannes Radebe will be best man at the nuptials, which follows Graziano's on-stage proposal during a performance of Burn The Floor in May.

6-Jennifer-Lopez-Alex-Rodriguez
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Could this be the biggest celebrity wedding of 2020? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are tipped to say 'I do' in the coming months, and Alex has previously hinted that they have been planning a destination wedding. While they are yet to share any big details about their wedding, Jennifer did confirm that her son Max would walk her down the aisle.

7-Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

They were previously reported to be hosting a December 2019 wedding, but Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom delayed their plans in order to ensure they can have their perfect nuptials. And with two weddings planned, both at home and abroad, it's no surprise they're taking their time to organise their double celebrations.

RELATED: 10 memorable celebrity proposals - from Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian

8-Scarlett-Johansson-Colin-Jost-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is expected to marry for a third time in 2020, as she ties the knot with Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost. The Avengers actress is notoriously private so it's unlikely she'll share any photos from their big day, but there's no doubt it will be a star-studded affair.

9-Elizabeth-Olsen-Robbie-Arnett
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

The Marvel universe is likely to have another big wedding in the next 12 months, following Elizabeth Olsen's engagement to Robbie Arnett. Like Scarlett, Elizabeth rarely discusses her relationship, but will no doubt have some help in wedding planning from her big sisters – Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Perhaps The Row designers could even create her wedding dress!

10-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-Ryan-Thomas
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh

It's going to be a big year for Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh, who are expecting their first child together this spring. The couple also announced their engagement in June, with Lucy previously saying she couldn't wait to start planning their wedding, which will be a "BIG" event due to Ryan's large circle of friends.

MORE: 12 soap stars currently planning their weddings

11-Laura-Jordon-Mark-Norton-engaged
Photo: © Twitter
11/14

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

Emmerdale co-stars Mark Jordon and Laura Norton are busy wedding planning after announcing their engagement in 2018, and it's likely their nuptials will take place in 2020, with several of their co-stars in attendance. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly about how she and her colleague fell in love, the bride-to-be said: "We met on set and we became friends throughout the next couple of years and then it grew from there."

12-Emma-Stone-Dave-McCary-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Emma Stone reportedly has her heart set on an eco-friendly wedding after announcing her engagement to Dave McCary in December. She'll be able to get some wedding planning tips from her close friend Jennifer Lawrence, who married Cooke Maroney in October, and with Adele, Ryan Gosling and Brie Larson among her friends, the wedding is sure to be packed with A-list guests.

13-Bindi-Irwin-engaged
13/14

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin said she is planning to find a special way to include her late father Steve Irwin into her wedding when she marries Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo, where her brother Robert will walk her down the aisle. Speaking to HELLO!, the bride-to-be said: "I was thinking some koalas, maybe a wombat would remind me of him! We are going to sit down and find little ways to be able to include him. Things he liked to eat - and what's so special for us is getting married in Australia zoo, it's dad favourite place on the planet, he built the place with his bare hands so it will be really nice I think to celebrate the day surrounded by love and light."

14-James-McVey-Kirstie-Brittain-engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
14/14

James McVey and Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps musician James McVey will marry his fiancée Kirstie Brittain in 2020, and revealed in December that he has asked his bandmates to be his best men. "I'm lucky that they have my back and I'll always have theirs," he wrote, adding: "Honoured to share the most important day of my life with them."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...