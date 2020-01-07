You might like...
-
12 celebrities who married in December – from Alex Jones to Christine Lampard
-
Autumn wedding inspiration from Princess Eugenie, Mandy Moore, Amal Clooney & more
-
Summer wedding inspiration from celebrity brides Holly Willoughby, Emily Andre & more
-
Spring wedding inspiration from Pippa and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Spring is almost here, and with it comes the start of wedding season! A whole host of celebrities chose spring as the time of year to tie the knot,...
-
11 of the top celebrity wedding venues in London