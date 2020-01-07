﻿
6 Photos | Brides

6 celebrity couples who married in January: from Ed Sheeran to Cameron Diaz

It's a special month for these celebrity couples

...
6 celebrity couples who married in January: from Ed Sheeran to Cameron Diaz
You're reading

6 celebrity couples who married in January: from Ed Sheeran to Cameron Diaz

1/6
Next

The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after
Ed-Sheeran-Cherry-Seaborn-video
1/6

What better way to get a New Year off to a great start than by tying the knot? While January is one of the quietest months of the year for weddings following the popularity of Christmas and New Year nuptials, the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cameron Diaz and Kimberley Walsh all chose to say 'I do' with a winter wedding. Discover who else is celebrating their wedding anniversary in January and get some inspiration for a January wedding of your own…

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Following months of speculation, Ed Sheeran confirmed in December 2019 that he had married Cherry Seaborn the previous January. Few details have emerged about the couple's wedding, other than the month in which they got married, which was revealed in Ed's music video for Put it All on Me. "Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the Castle on the Hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks, they married in January 2019," the clip read.

Photo: YouTube

Allen-Leech-Jessica-Blair-Herman-wedding
2/6

Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman

Downton Abbey actor Allen Leech married Jessica Blair Herman on 5 January 2019, in a wedding they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The wedding took place at Alisal Ranch and Resort in California's Santa Ynez Valley and was attended by stars including Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, and Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek.

Photo: Corbin Gurkin

MORE: 50 of the most memorable HELLO! weddings of the past decade

Natalie-Lowe-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
3/6

Natalie Lowe and James Knibbs

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Natalie Lowe married James Knibbs in her native Australia in January 2018, and shared her special day with HELLO!. Natalie's wedding venue was a dream come true, with the couple saying their vows at Balmoral Beach overlooking Sydney Harbour. "It is such an incredible place – and what better time to get wed than the Australian summer? The whole day was filled with lots of laughter, singing and dancing. The Public Dining Room was perfect for our guests to unwind and enjoy amazing Australian food and wine," Natalie said.

Cameron-Diaz-Benji-madden-house-of-harlow-event
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

January is a very special month for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Not only did they announce the birth of their baby girl, Raddix, in January 2020 but it is also the month they tied the knot. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at their home on 5 January 2015, seven months after they started dating after being introduced by Benji's sister-in-law, Nicole Richie. "We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron told radio host Andy Cohen the following year. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise it would have been something else."

Ellen-Page-wife-Emma-Portner
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

Ellen Page announced in January 2018 that she had married her girlfriend Emma Portner. The Juno actress took to Instagram to post photos of the couple kissing in a woodland setting, looking dressed down in jeans, fleeces and trainers. Another picture gave fans a close-up view of the lovebirds' new wedding bands. "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," she wrote.

Kimberley-Walsh-Justin-Scott-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
6/6

Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott

Kimberley Walsh married her long-term partner Justin Scott in Barbados on 30 January 2016. Photos from Kimberley and Justin's idyllic wedding were featured exclusively in HELLO!. The bride, who chose her former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts to be her bridesmaids, told the magazine it was a day the couple would "cherish for the rest of our lives".

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...