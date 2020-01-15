19 of the best high street wedding dresses to buy now

With more couples than ever looking to save money on their wedding day, the bride's wedding dress can be a good place to start. Thankfully, many top high street shops now have their own affordable bridal ranges that are high quality, stylish and available for as little as £100. Who says you can't wear high street on your wedding day? Look through the gallery to see some of our top picks available now…
Phase Eight Elecia fringe wedding dress
How gorgeous is this 1920s-inspired fringed wedding dress? Just the ticket for a modern 2020 bride, it has a column silhouette, tiered fringing and embellished hand-beaded straps, along with a blue ribbon that you can sew inside for good luck if you wish.
SHOP: Elecia fringe wedding dress, £250, Phase Eight