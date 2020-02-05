﻿
10 times stars wore wedding dresses on the red carpet – from Beyonce to Jennifer Lawrence

We've got major bridal inspiration

1-Emily-Ratajkowski-Critics-Choice-Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
Awards ceremonies like the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes can be the biggest nights of a star's career, so it's only fitting they chose to walk the red carpet in gowns worthy of their big day. The likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence have all rocked wedding dresses on the red carpet, proving that the most beautiful bridalwear shouldn't just be resigned to your wedding day, and giving us no end of wedding inspiration.

Emily Ratajkowski

She didn't even wear a wedding dress on her own big day, choosing to rock a mustard Zara suit for her surprise nuptials with Sebastian Bear-McClard, but Emily Ratajkowski rocked a cool bridal look to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. The Gone Girl actress wore an Oscar de la Renta bridal mini dress from the label's Fall 2020 wedding collection, topped off with a sharp white blazer and teamed with strappy heels.

2-Caitriona-Balfe-wedding-dress-Toronto-film-festival
Photo: © Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe

We're yet to see her own wedding dress, but we did get a glimpse at Outlander star Caitriona Balfe's bridal style when she stepped out in this stunning gown from Paris Georgia's bridal collection at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2019.

3-Priyanka-Chopra-Georges-Hobeika-wedding-dress-Cannes
Photo: © Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

Wow! Not content with having several gorgeous outfits for her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018, Priyanka Chopra was back in bridalwear just a few months later, when she wore this jaw-dropping gown from Georges Hobeika's Spring 2020 collection at Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

4-Elle-Fanning-Reem-Acra-wedding-dress-Cannes
Photo: © Getty Images
Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning channelled her inner bride when she wore this stunning embellished dress from Reem Acra's Fall 2019 bridal collection at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. We love the floor-length cape detailing as a chic alternative to a veil.

5-Olivia-Culpo-Ralph-and-Russo-Wedding-dress-Cannes
Photo: © Getty Images
Olivia Culpo

This stunning mermaid gown was too good for Olivia Culpo to save for her future wedding day. The model wowed on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in this figure-hugging dress from Ralph & Russo's Fall 2016 couture collection in 2019.

6-Jennifer-Lawrence-L-Wells-Bridal-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

Like Caitriona, Jennifer Lawrence has managed to keep details of her own wedding dress a secret, but we have had the opportunity to see what she looks like in bridalwear when she wore a gown from her cousin's L.Wells collection at the Faces Places premiere in October 2017. This style would be perfect for a laidback beach wedding.

7-Sofia-Vergara-Mark-Zunino-wedding-dress-Emmys
Photo: © Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

Always dreamed of wearing a fishtail wedding dress? Sofia Vergara showed us how it's done when she stepped out in this Mark Zunino dress at the Emmy Awards in 2017. Just add a veil and she'd be ready to say 'I do' with hubby Joe Manganiello all over again.

8-Beyonce-Inbal-Dror-wedding-dress-Grammys-2016
Photo: © Getty Images
Beyoncé

With its daring thigh-high splits and sheer panelling, Beyoncé's Inbal Dror wedding dress was ideal for the Grammys red carpet. We love the way she styled her hair into a slick updo and added statement earrings for a cool take on bridal fashion.

9-Serena-Williams-Galia-Lahav-wedding-dress-Oscars
Photo: © Getty Images
Serena Williams

While she wore a wedding dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen on her big day, Serena Williams donned a lace gown by another celebrity wedding dress designer, Galia Lahav, for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2016.

10-Sarah-Jessica-Parker-Vera-Wang-wedding-dress-Golden-Globes-2017
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has famously admitted she regrets wearing a black dress on her wedding day, but she had a second chance at being transformed into a beautiful bride at the 2017 Golden Globes, where she wore this show-stopping Vera Wang wedding dress.

