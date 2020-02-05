10 times stars wore wedding dresses on the red carpet – from Beyonce to Jennifer Lawrence

Awards ceremonies like the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes can be the biggest nights of a star's career, so it's only fitting they chose to walk the red carpet in gowns worthy of their big day. The likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence have all rocked wedding dresses on the red carpet, proving that the most beautiful bridalwear shouldn't just be resigned to your wedding day, and giving us no end of wedding inspiration.
Emily Ratajkowski
She didn't even wear a wedding dress on her own big day, choosing to rock a mustard Zara suit for her surprise nuptials with Sebastian Bear-McClard, but Emily Ratajkowski rocked a cool bridal look to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. The Gone Girl actress wore an Oscar de la Renta bridal mini dress from the label's Fall 2020 wedding collection, topped off with a sharp white blazer and teamed with strappy heels.