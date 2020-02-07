Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella Windsor and her now-husband Thomas Kingston wed on 18 May 2019. The low-key nuptials took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor, almost a year to the day after Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same venue. The couple's reception was held at Frogmore House in Windsor, where Lady Gabriella, who is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, said in her speech: "Thank you so much for making all of this possible, both the beautiful St George's chapel and here at Frogmore, a place so filled with charm and history throughout the house and in the charming gardens. It is particularly meaningful to me as my grandparents, who I never had the chance to meet, are buried here."
The reception was catered by the Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds opted to forego a sit down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception, where guests including the Queen, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Lord Frederick Windsor, could mingle while tucking into freshly-prepared light dishes.
