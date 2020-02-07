﻿
All the royals who married in May from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston

...
May is a memorable month for British royals, with several couples opting to exchange vows during the fifth month of the year. Buckingham Palace has also just announced that Princess Beatrice will marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. Confirming the news on Friday, the palace said in a statement: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. 

"The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.  Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace." Following the couple's happy news, let's take a look back at some other royal couples who have married in May…
 

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018. Thousands of royal fans lined the streets of Windsor to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride Meghan in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown. The celebration saw Prince Harry's close family, including grandparents the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall gather at the church, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked resplendent as she made her first official appearance since welcoming son Prince Louis just three weeks earlier. She was joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who played a huge part in the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid. George and Amal Clooney and the cast of Suits were also among the high-profile guests for the big day.

Harry proposed to Meghan with a three-stone engagement ring (containing diamonds from his mother Princess Diana's collection and one from Bostwana) while they were roasting a chicken at their former home Nottingham Cottage. Just five months after the wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their first child as they began their royal tour of Australia. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her now-husband Thomas Kingston wed on 18 May 2019. The low-key nuptials took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor, almost a year to the day after Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same venue. The couple's reception was held at Frogmore House in Windsor, where Lady Gabriella, who is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, said in her speech: "Thank you so much for making all of this possible, both the beautiful St George's chapel and here at Frogmore, a place so filled with charm and history throughout the house and in the charming gardens. It is particularly meaningful to me as my grandparents, who I never had the chance to meet, are buried here."

The reception was catered by the Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds opted to forego a sit down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception, where guests including the Queen, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Lord Frederick Windsor, could mingle while tucking into freshly-prepared light dishes.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

Back in 2008, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips became the first of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed when he married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly on 17 May. The couple exchanged vows in the same venue that has been chosen for several royal weddings since – St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The royal wedding, attended by the royal family, was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine in a spectacular 100-page special. 

Peter met Autumn at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix, but she didn't know her new love interest was royalty! It was about six weeks before Autumn found out that her new love was Princess Anne’s son (and, at the time, 11th in line to the throne.) Three hundred guests – including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – attended the nuptials, with around 70 members of Autumn’s family jetting in from her home country of Canada. In line with tradition, the bride and groom had spent the night before their wedding apart. Autumn slept at Windsor Castle while her future husband stayed with his uncle Prince Edward.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

While Pippa Middleton and James Matthews aren't royalty, their 2017 wedding will still bring back fond family memories for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Kate's younger sister wed James at St Mark's Church, Englefield on 20 May 2017, with their nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining in the bridal party, along with, of course, the bride's sister the Duchess. Other guests included Prince Harry and Prince William, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and the groom's brother Spencer Matthews, who acted as best man. After their vows, Pippa and James drove off from their ceremony in a vintage convertible – echoing sister Kate's 2011 wedding day when she and her Prince did the same. 

