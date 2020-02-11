See the Emmerdale stars' gorgeous engagement rings – from Charley Webb to Lisa Riley

We've seen their engagement photos, shared in their excitement of wedding planning, and now we're taking a closer look at some of the Emmerdale stars' beautiful engagement rings. From the gorgeous gold band designed by Fiona Wade after her former co-star Simon Cotton's romantic proposal to the stunning halo ring worn by newly-engaged Hayley Tammadon, they're all gorgeous in their own way…
Charley Webb
Long-time Emmerdale star Charley Webb married her co-star Matthew Wolfenden on 10 February 2018, more than nine years after he proposed. The mum-of-three wears two rose gold bands adorned with diamonds and a sapphire, which they designed themselves in India following the wedding, and gave fans a close-up look at the striking jewellery in honour of their second wedding anniversary. Isn't it gorgeous?!