﻿
8 Photos | Brides

8 celebrity couples who have got engaged in 2020 so far

Jourdan Dunn, Artem Chigvintsev and Kelvin Kilbane have all got engaged in recent weeks

...
8 celebrity couples who have got engaged in 2020 so far
You're reading

8 celebrity couples who have got engaged in 2020 so far

1/8
Next

The most iconic celebrity pregnancy photos of all time
Artem-Chigvintsev-Nikki-Bella-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

From reality TV couples to socialites and supermodels, 2020 has already been an action-packed year for celebrity engagements, and we're only a few weeks in! Celebrities including Jourdan Dunn, Wilmer Valderrama and Jordan Banjo have all shared their happy news with fans in recent weeks, revealing details about their romantic proposals and offering glimpses at the dazzling engagement rings that sealed the deal. Keep reading to see who has got engaged in 2020 so far…

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella

What a year it is shaping up to be for former Strictly pro Artem and Nikki Bella! The couple announced their engagement news in January, but revealed he had secretly proposed during a trip to France in November. The couple both shared the same photo on Instagram, with Artem adding the caption: "You are the best thing that's ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying yes." Only three weeks later, they revealed they are expecting their first child together, with Nikki's due date falling less than two weeks away from her twin sister Brie's.

Jordan-Banjo-Naomi-Courts-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Jordan Banjo and Naomi Courts

Diversity star Jordan Banjo pulled off the most romantic proposal to his long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts during a holiday in the Maldives in January. The 27-year-old popped the question on the beach at their idyllic resort, with a lit-up sign in the sea that read: "Will you marry me?"

Jordan later shared a photo of himself and Naomi posing on the beach, as well as a close-up picture of the diamond sparkler. "Well she didn't say no," Jordan quipped.

Jourdan-Dunn-engagement-announcement
3/8

Jourdan Dunn and Dion Hamilton

Look at that ring! Jourdan Dunn announced her engagement to rapper Dion Hamilton at the beginning of February, with a photo of herself flashing her stunning diamond engagement ring for the camera as she shielded her eyes in shock. "Jourdan Dunn Hamilton… has a nice ring to it!" she captioned the post. The model has been with her partner since 2019, and wrote in an Instagram post to mark the New Year: "2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life. Stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless."

RELATED: Celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2020

Kevin-Kilbane-Brianne-Delcourt-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Kevin Kilbane proposed to professional skater Brianne Delcourt in February, just four months after they met on Dancing on Ice. Proudly showing off her beautiful diamond ring, the 39-year-old wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."

Martha-Hunt-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Martha Hunt and Jason Spencer

On 8 January 2020, model Martha Hunt revealed she was engaged to Jason Spencer with a photo-sharing a look at her diamond engagement ring. "I have a secret…" she captioned the post, which also included a photo of herself planting a kiss on her fiancé's cheek while on the beach in the Bahamas.

MORE: See who has got married in 2020 so far

Anna-Faris-engagement-ring
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

Anna Faris' engagement to Michael Barrett was confirmed in February, when she shared a glimpse at her stunning diamond engagement ring after recording an episode of her podcast with Jason Biggs. The mum-of-one admitted she would love to share more intimate details about her relationship with fans, but didn't want to open herself up to scrutiny, telling Jason: "I'm in an amazing relationship… I want to be honest and up front. But it also feels like, am I letting too much [scrutiny] in?"

Wilmer-Valderrama-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco

Congratulations are in order for Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco, who announced their engagement on 2 January, after he got down on one knee during a trip to the beach on New Year's Day. "It's just us now – 01-01-2020," he wrote. The couple were first linked as a couple in April 2019.

Lady-Kitty-Spencer-fashion-week
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

In January, news of Lady Kitty Spencer's engagement to fashion tycoon Michael Lewis came to light, but he is believed to have popped the question before Christmas. The couple went public with their relationship in May, but they were first linked in August 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...