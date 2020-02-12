8 celebrity couples who have got engaged in 2020 so far

From reality TV couples to socialites and supermodels, 2020 has already been an action-packed year for celebrity engagements, and we're only a few weeks in! Celebrities including Jourdan Dunn, Wilmer Valderrama and Jordan Banjo have all shared their happy news with fans in recent weeks, revealing details about their romantic proposals and offering glimpses at the dazzling engagement rings that sealed the deal. Keep reading to see who has got engaged in 2020 so far…
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella
What a year it is shaping up to be for former Strictly pro Artem and Nikki Bella! The couple announced their engagement news in January, but revealed he had secretly proposed during a trip to France in November. The couple both shared the same photo on Instagram, with Artem adding the caption: "You are the best thing that's ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying yes." Only three weeks later, they revealed they are expecting their first child together, with Nikki's due date falling less than two weeks away from her twin sister Brie's.