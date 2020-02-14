18 celebrity couples spending their first Valentine's Day as newlyweds

Valentine's Day 2020 is set to be extra special for these celebrity couples, as it is their first since tying the knot. Newlyweds including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, and Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston have all said 'I do' within the past 12 months, let's take a look at how they may be celebrating…
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston
It has been almost nine months since Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in a romantic ceremony attended by royals including the Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.