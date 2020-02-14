﻿
15 Photos | Brides

18 celebrity couples spending their first Valentine's Day as newlyweds

These loved-up couples all married in the past year

...
18 celebrity couples spending their first Valentine's Day as newlyweds
You're reading

18 celebrity couples spending their first Valentine's Day as newlyweds

1/15
Next

Love is in the air! 15 famous couples celebrating Valentine's Day
Lady-Gabriella-Windsor-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

Valentine's Day 2020 is set to be extra special for these celebrity couples, as it is their first since tying the knot. Newlyweds including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, and Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston have all said 'I do' within the past 12 months, let's take a look at how they may be celebrating…

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston

It has been almost nine months since Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in a romantic ceremony attended by royals including the Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

Charlotte-Casiragh-wedding
2/15

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam

Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi married Dimitri Rassam in summer 2019, with a civil ceremony at the royal palace followed by a religious service in Provence a couple of weeks later, where she wore a boho-inspired Giambattista Valli wedding dress.

MORE: See 30 of the most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019

Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

Louis-Ducruet-Marie-Chevallier-wedding
3/15

Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier

Louis and Marie tied the knot in two magical ceremonies in July 2019, beginning with a civil ceremony at City Hall, and followed by a religious ceremony at Monaco Cathedral the next day.

Photo: Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Justin-Hailey-Bieber-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Valentine's Day is special for more reasons than one for Hailey and Justin Bieber this year. Not only is it the first since they married in September, but also it coincides with the release of Justin's new album, Changes.

Hilary-Duff-Matthew-Koma-Valentines-Day
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

It has only been a couple of months since Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma said 'I do' at their home in December, and they definitely still appear to be in the honeymoon phase. Hilary revealed they had celebrated early as Matthew was going to be away on Valentine's Day, and shared a photo of them together at home, with Hilary wearing a pair of novelty sunglasses.

Lisa-Faulkner-John-Torode-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode

In October 2019, Lisa Faulkner and John Torode married in a romantic autumnal ceremony, attended by friends including Gregg Wallace and Amanda Holden.

ellie-goulding-official-pictures
7/15

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding will be spending her first Valentine's Day as Mrs Jopling after marrying Caspar Jopling in York in August 2019. Maybe they'll celebrate with a romantic night in like the evening they got engaged, doing a jigsaw puzzle together at home.

Heidi-Klum-Tom-Kaulitz-wedding
8/15

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum celebrated her first Valentine's Day as Mrs Kaulitz by sharing a sweet video on Instagram Stories showing herself and Tom kissing, with a love heart animation. Aww! The couple married on a yacht off the coast of Italy in August.

Misha-Nonoo-Michael-Hess-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess

They wed in a lavish ceremony in Rome in September, and now Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess have even more reason to celebrate this Valentine's Day; they're expecting their first child together in the next few months!

Sophie-Turner-Joe-Jonas-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

What a year it has been for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! They followed their impromptu Las Vegas ceremony with an extravagant wedding in France in July, and reports from just a few days before Valentine's Day suggest the newlyweds are now expecting their first child.

katherine-schwarzenegger-chris-pratt-wedding
11/15

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in June, and while they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, we're sure they will have something special planned for their first Valentine's Day as Mr and Mrs.

Photo: Giorgio Armani/ John & Joseph

Leona-lewis-Dennis-Jauch-wedding
12/15

Leona Lewis and Derek Jauch

It will be a Valentine's Day to remember for Leona Lewis and Derek Jauch, who married in Tuscany in July, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine.

Photo: La Dichosa

MORE: 5 celebrity London wedding venues to spend Valentine's Day at

The-Rock-Lauren-Hashian
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Dwayne 'The Rock' and Lauren Hashian will also be celebrating their first Valentine's Day as Mr and Mrs following their secret wedding in Hawaii on 18 August. The couple have been together for almost 13 years and are parents to two daughters.

Billie-Faiers-Greg-Shepherd-wedding
Photo: © ITV
14/15

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd

It has been a year of celebration for Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd following their wedding in the Maldives in March, and on Friday Billie posted a sweet photo of herself and Greg from her 30th birthday party, writing: "My forever love… Happy Valentine's Day."

idris-elba-sabrina-dhowre-wedding-dress
15/15

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba proposed to Sabrina Dhowre just a few days before Valentine's Day in February 2018, and they married in a lavish ceremony in Morocco in 2019. We wonder what they have planned for 2020!

Photo: Sean Thomas

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...