And the bride wore Chanel! 9 celebrities who wore Karl Lagerfeld's wedding dresses

You might like...
-
30 of the most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019
-
10 of the best bridal suits for a cool alternative to a wedding dress like Millie Mackintosh
As championed by the likes of Victoria Magrath, aka In the Frow, bridal suits are having a major moment in 2020. Even if you don't want to forgo a...
-
10 times stars wore wedding dresses on the red carpet – from Beyonce to Jennifer Lawrence
-
See the beautiful second wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides
-
18 celebrity couples spending their first Valentine's Day as newlyweds