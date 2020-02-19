﻿
10 mind-blowing supermodel engagement rings

Their partners certainly didn’t do things by halves.

Shopping for engagement rings? Whether your other half has already popped the question or not, there’s one group of women to look to for inspiration: supermodels. From Jourdan Dunn to Karlie Kloss, their engagement rings are all seriously impressive. Think diamond halos, princess cuts and countless carats. Here are our favourites.

Jourdan Dunn

Rapper Dion Hamilton sealed the deal with Jourdan Dunn with a huge diamond featuring a halo of smaller sapphires and a pave band featuring, you guessed it, even more diamonds.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily revealed that her now husband Sebastian Bear McClard initially proposed to her with a placeholder paper clip ring, but he certainly made up for it with the permanent piece. What she ended up with was a bespoke Alison Lou two-stone design featuring a princess and pear-cut diamond.

Shanina Shaik

DJ Ruckus asked Russian supermodel Shanina Shaik to marry him with a breathtaking gold hexagon-cut ring, which she later upgraded with a diamond-encrusted halo. The pair have since divorced, though Shanina reportedly continues to wear her ring from time to time.  

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra’s former fiancé Jamie Mazur popped the question to the Brazilian model back in 2008 with a large rectangular diamond surrounded by smaller sapphires. The pair stayed engaged for 10 years- during which time Alessandra reportedly lost her ring several times- before splitting in 2018.

Irina Shayk

Though Irina and Bradley Cooper have now gone their separate ways, we’re still big fans of her engagement ring. Designed with an emerald sapphire and diamond halo, it’s a dead ringer for the heirloom Prince William proposed to the now Duchess of Cambridge with.

SEE: 17 beautiful royal engagement rings

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss and tech entrepreneur Josh Kushner got engaged in July 2018. Karlie unveiled her ring complete with one very extravagant diamond on Instagram Stories with the message: “My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones.”

Miranda Kerr

Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel proposed to Miranda Kerr after a year of dating in 2016 with a simple (albeit large) circular diamond on a silver band. Naturally, Miranda shared the news on her hubby-to-be’s platform Snapchat with a filter featuring cartoon versions of the couple and the caption: “I said yes!!!”.

Kate Upton

Back in 2016, Kate Upton’s now husband Justin Verlander pulled out all the stops with a bespoke design by Anita Ko that Justin and Anita collaborated on. The result? An eight-carat diamond set in even more diamonds, estimated to cost around £1.1million.

SEE: The most sought-after engagement ring trends

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

When Jason Statham popped the question to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley back in 2016 he certainly didn’t do it by halves. The timeless ring featured five carats and reportedly cost £243,000.

Lais Ribeiro

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro debuted her engagement ring back in September, after getting engaged to NBA player Joakim Noah at Burning Man Festival. She announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple hugging and the caption: “I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life! @stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed. And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys."

