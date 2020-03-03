The royal family's go-to wedding experts to add a regal seal of approval to your big day

They may have extensive budgets and access to historic wedding venues most brides and grooms could only dream of, but we can at least follow in the footsteps of the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and Princess Eugenie by booking their trusted wedding suppliers. From the makeup artists that gave the royal brides their gorgeous glow to the florists who created their stunning bouquets and floral displays, meet the royal wedding experts who you could book too…
Makeup artists
Hannah Martin – Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup artist
She may have been the makeup artist behind Princess Eugenie's pretty bridal beauty look, but Hannah Martin also works her magic on regular brides, while her Instagram feed and YouTube channel are full of tips and product recommendations for anyone looking to do their own wedding day makeup. One of her top tips for brides? Avoid wearing foundation with SPF, as it can reflect light from flash photography, creating unflattering white patches. See more about Hannah on her Instagram.