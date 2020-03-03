﻿
The royal family's go-to wedding experts to add a regal seal of approval to your big day

These royal wedding suppliers can all be booked for your own big day

The royal family's go-to wedding experts to add a regal seal of approval to your big day
The royal family's go-to wedding experts to add a regal seal of approval to your big day

Photo: © Getty Images
They may have extensive budgets and access to historic wedding venues most brides and grooms could only dream of, but we can at least follow in the footsteps of the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and Princess Eugenie by booking their trusted wedding suppliers. From the makeup artists that gave the royal brides their gorgeous glow to the florists who created their stunning bouquets and floral displays, meet the royal wedding experts who you could book too…

Makeup artists

Hannah Martin – Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup artist

She may have been the makeup artist behind Princess Eugenie's pretty bridal beauty look, but Hannah Martin also works her magic on regular brides, while her Instagram feed and YouTube channel are full of tips and product recommendations for anyone looking to do their own wedding day makeup. One of her top tips for brides? Avoid wearing foundation with SPF, as it can reflect light from flash photography, creating unflattering white patches. See more about Hannah on her Instagram.

Photo: © Getty Images
Hair stylists

James Pryce – Kate Middleton's wedding hair stylist

James Pryce, who worked at Richard Ward's salon at the time of the royal wedding in 2011, styled Kate's hair into a half-up style with loose curls for her big day with Prince William. He has since moved to London salon Larry King, where he is available to book for a ladies cut and blow dry for £170, or a blow dry for £70. See more and book an appointment with James here.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sonnie Jo McFarlane – Princess Eugenie's wedding hairstylist

Princess Eugenie's wedding hair stylist works at Hari's salon on Fulham Road, London, where you can also have an array of bridal beauty treatments, from facials to manicures, in the lead-up to your special day. Price is available on consultation, see all the details about Hari's wedding package online.

Photo: © Getty Images
Florists

Philippa Craddock – Meghan and Harry's royal wedding florist

If you've got the photos of Prince Harry and Meghan's incredible wedding flowers on your Pinterest board, you'll be pleased to know that their florist, Philippa Craddock, is available for bookings. Visit her website to find out more details about bookings, or wedding masterclasses that will teach you to create your own floral designs, should you wish.

Photo: © Getty Images
Paul Thomas – Zara Phillips' wedding florist

She may have got married in Edinburgh, but Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips worked with a London-based florist for her wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011. You can contact the florist's Events & Weddings Manager to discuss your own wedding flowers, and see some more of their stunning creations on their website.

Photo: © Getty Images
Rob Van Helden – Princess Eugenie's royal wedding florist

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank showcased the finest autumnal foliage and flowers at their royal wedding in October 2018, courtesy of Rob Van Helden. The celebrity and royal florist is available for consultations, and is based in south west London.

Photo: © Getty Images
Shane Connolly – Prince William and Kate's royal wedding florist

With a royal warrant to both the Queen and Prince Charles, Shane Connolly has long been one of the royal family's favourite florists, so he was given the honour of creating the floral displays at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. Want to book the team for your wedding? Make an appointment via the florist's website and find out more about their wedding services.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lavender Green Flowers – Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex chose London florist Lavender Green Flowers for their royal wedding in 1999, while the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton also worked with the team for her nuptials in 2017. Find out more about their services on their website.

Photo: © Getty Images
Wedding cake suppliers

Sophie Cabot – Princess Eugenie's wedding cake baker

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's autumnal theme extended to their wedding cake, a red velvet cake created by Sophie Cabot. Looking to book Sophie for your own wedding? Prices for a highly-decorated single-tiered cake start from £240, while tiered cakes are priced accordingly.

Photo: © Getty Images
Claire Ptak – Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding cake baker

Claire Ptak of London bakery Violet Cakes was the baker behind Prince Harry and Meghan's seasonal lemon and elderflower wedding cake in 2018. If you want the team to create your wedding cake you can expect to pay £575 for a two-tier cake to serve 50, £1,195 for a three-tier cake for 100 guests, and £1,525 for a cake that serves 150.

Photo: © Getty Images
Fiona Cairns - Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake baker

Fiona has created cakes for not one, but two royal weddings, having worked for both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and Lady Gabriella Windsor in 2019. Fiona sells both undecorated and decorated wedding cakes via her website, with prices ranging from £11 to £42 for the fully-iced cake tiers, and up to £850 for her Enchanted Garden cake, which is available in five flavours and features four tiers with delicate floral decoration.

Photo: © Twitter
Stationery suppliers

Barnard and Westwood – royal wedding stationers

With royal warrants to the Queen and Prince Charles, Barnard and Westwood have created wedding stationery for royal couples including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Looking to follow suit? You can get everything from save the dates through to wedding invitations and menus from the stationers, which are all made using traditional methods for a luxurious touch to your wedding.

