12 times Holly Willoughby gave us wedding dress inspiration

The Dancing on Ice presenter regularly wears wedding dresses on TV

From Sassi Holford to Halfpenny London, Holly Willoughby has worn gorgeous gowns created by prestigious wedding dress designers on TV on several occasions – giving us no end of inspiration for our own search to find 'the one'. Her Dancing on Ice wardrobe has included everything from ballgowns to minimalistic dresses and everything in between. In short: if you love Holly's style, there's a wedding dress here for you.

For the Dancing on Ice final on 8 March 2020, Holly dazzled in a Lee Grebenau dress which featured a corset top and long sheer sleeves with delicate embellishment that sparkled under the lights.

Holly once again wore a wedding dress designer for the Dancing on Ice semi-final, and we think her Lihi Hood champagne-coloured embellished gown would be perfect for brides looking for an elegant alternative to traditional white.

All eyes were on the Dancing on Ice presenter in this sparkly off-the-shoulder Narces dress, which features a daring thigh-high split and is a show-stopping choice for a second wedding dress to dance the night away in.

The mum-of-three looked every inch the fairytale bride in this stunning dress by wedding dress designer Sassi Holford, who has dressed everyone from Autumn Phillips to Alex Jones.

Holly turned to bridal designer Peter Langner to create her gown for the National Television Awards in January 2019, and with its satin fabric and ballgown shape with an impressive train, she was transformed into a beautiful bride. Her dress reminds us to think beyond plain white when wedding dress shopping; that tulle skirt detailing is an unexpected 'something blue'.

The 39-year-old wore another dress created by a wedding dress designer, Dana Harel, on Dancing on Ice in January, and every detail – from the corset top to the pearl-embellished skirt – is sheer perfection.

We love the flapper vibe of this Joao Rolo Couture dress, which Holly wore for the Dancing on Ice Christmas special in 2019. With a layered skirt and glistening silver embellishment, it's a must-have for a vintage-inspired wedding.

You'll be inspired to opt for a blush pink wedding dress after seeing Holly in this gorgeous floral-embellished gown from The Wedding Club on Dancing on Ice in 2019.

Even though she's been married for more than ten years, Holly donned her own wedding dress for a second time to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018 – and isn't it stunning? The TV presenter has previously revealed that she designed the dress herself before asking a friend to make it for her, and it features long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detailing.

We're getting J.Lo vibes from this Nedret Taciroglu couture dress that Holly wore in 2018. Its figure-hugging silhouette and fabulously OTT feather detailing make it perfect for a dancefloor-ready outfit change at your reception.

Holly had a major bridal moment in this strapless gown with a layered tulle skirt from Halfpenny London, the designer who created wedding dresses for celebrities including Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams.

For fans of minimalistic wedding dresses, it doesn't get much better than this one-shouldered Sassi Holford dress worn by Holly on Dancing on Ice in 2018.

