12 times Holly Willoughby gave us wedding dress inspiration

From Sassi Holford to Halfpenny London, Holly Willoughby has worn gorgeous gowns created by prestigious wedding dress designers on TV on several occasions – giving us no end of inspiration for our own search to find 'the one'. Her Dancing on Ice wardrobe has included everything from ballgowns to minimalistic dresses and everything in between. In short: if you love Holly's style, there's a wedding dress here for you.
For the Dancing on Ice final on 8 March 2020, Holly dazzled in a Lee Grebenau dress which featured a corset top and long sheer sleeves with delicate embellishment that sparkled under the lights.