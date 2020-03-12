They may not always have the best relationship success on screen, but these soap stars have been much luckier in love in real life. Actors from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders, and Hollyoaks are all busy wedding planning – some of them to their co-stars! See which soap star weddings we have to look forward to in 2020...
Melissa Suffield and Robert Brendan
Not only is former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield busy wedding planning after her long-term boyfriend Robert Brendan proposed in July 2019, but she is also set to welcome their first child any day now. The actress, who played Lucy Beale in the soap, announced her engagement with a photo that showed her diamond engagement ring, adding the caption: "#ISaidYaaas."