8 of the best celebrity vintage wedding dress looks

Pre-loved dresses are perfect for your big day

The real reason Hailey Bieber didn't wear makeup on her wedding day
penelope
Celebrities have piqued our interest in vintage fashion. Whether with the intention of going green or simply in the name of style, everyone who is anyone is championing throwback dressing on the red carpet (the BAFTAs 2020 even implemented a sustainable theme and asked guests to rewear old clothes), and we've noticed a recurring theme: wedding dresses. Though not always exclusively designed for a bride, the A-list has been giving us all the vintage wedding dress inspiration, while Lyst's 2020 wedding report shows that searches for vintage wedding dresses are up 38 per cent year on year. Here are our favourite celebrity looks.  

Penelope Cruz

For the 2009 Oscars, Penelope Cruz wore a strapless couture Pierre Balmain gown, featuring lace inserts and a sweeping train.

SEE: 8 of the best sustainable wedding dress designers

reese-witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

In 2006, Reese attended the Oscars wearing an embellished Christian Dior couture dress from 1955.

elle-fanning
Elle Fanning

Actress Elle attended the premiere of Super 8 in 2011 wearing a cream vintage gown featuring sheer sleeves and gold and pink embellishment.

kim-kanye-outside
Kim Kardashian

Kim K attended P.Diddy's 50th birthday bash in 2019 wearing a gold vintage Vivienne Westwood gown.

SEE: Kim Kardashian stuns in a vintage wedding dress 

drew-barrymore
Drew Barrymore

Drew attended the Grey Gardens premiere wearing a vintage embellished gown with a tulle overlay.

j-lo
Jennifer Lopez

J Lo opted for a subtle green asymmetric gown by Valentino for the Oscars.

kate-moss
Kate Moss

Kate attended the Golden Age of Couture party at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2007 in a silk gold vintage gown by Christian Dior.

lily-aldridge
Lily Aldridge

Model Lily attended the Oscars in 2020 wearing a white Ralph Lauren wrap gown from the archive collection.

