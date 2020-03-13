﻿
12 Photos | Brides

The 12 best royal wedding hats of all time

From Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's gravity-defying fascinators to the Queen Mother's feathers

...
The 12 best royal wedding hats of all time
You're reading

The 12 best royal wedding hats of all time

1/12
Next

Princess Diana's astrologer says these are the best dates to get engaged in 2020
princess-anne-old
1/12

A royal wouldn’t be a royal without a collection of epic wedding hats. It's an age-old British tradition for guests to honour the bride and groom by wearing one and, over the years, some styles worn by the royal family have drawn just as much fanfare as the bride's dress. We’re hoping to see some more at Princess Beatrice's and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's big day but in the meantime, here are the best royal wedding hat looks of all time.  

 

SEE: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

 

Princess Anne and Princess Margaret

Princess Anne chose an impressive yellow and white floral style fascinator with a tulle overlay for the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, while Princess Margaret opted for a plaited pink hat with fringing.

queen-mother
2/12

The Queen Mother

All eyes were on the Queen Mother and her green feathered hat at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

queen-mother-purple
3/12

Queen Mother and Princess Margaret

The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret made a statement in bold purple and blue with feathers and fringing for the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

princess-diana
4/12

Princess Diana

Princess Diana opted for a green hat complete with large bow at the front for the wedding of Helen Windsor and Tim Taylor.

queen-elizabeth-feather
5/12

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth attended the wedding of her son Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones wearing an impressive purple feather creation.

SEE: Prince Edward and Sophie's sweetest PDA moments

princess-anne-veil
6/12

Princess Anne

Princess Anne watched her brother Prince Charles wed Camilla Parker Bowles wearing a vibrant blue fascinator complete with matching veil.

princess-beatrice-butterfly
7/12

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice stole the show at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in a bold butterfly fascinator.

SEE: 9 ways Princess Beatrice's wedding will be different to a typical royal wedding

camilla-floral
8/12

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla gave fascinators a whole new meaning when she attended the wedding of Zara Philips and Mike Tindall wearing a jaw-dropping floral design.

beatrice-eugenie
9/12

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sisters Beatrice and Eugenie's fascinators for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding were so impressive they even spawned their own parody Facebook account. 

SEE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace

camilla-pink
10/12

Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla wore a very large pink ruffled fascinator to the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

princess-anne-stripes
11/12

Princess Anne

When Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston said I do in 2019, Princess Anne went for a navy and yellow look complete with matching hat.

princess-beatrice-cream-hat
12/12

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice attended Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding at St George's Chapel wearing a cream design complete with large floral and bow feature.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...