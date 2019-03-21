Loose Women love lives: The weddings, splits and secret partners of the TV stars

The fabulous Loose Women light up our screens every lunchtime. We're used to hearing all the juicy snippets from their personal lives and we love it when they dish about their past and present relationships. There's Coleen Nolan's dates with fellow Flirty Dancing star Kevin and Andrea McLean's loved-up home life with new husband Nick Feeney. Then there's the loveable Stacey Solomon and her relationship with equally loveable Joe Swash and their first son together, Rex.
Let's take a look at the romantic lives of our favourite Loose ladies with some rarely seen photos!
Andrea McLean
Show host Andrea still appears to be on cloud nine after her 2017 wedding to Nick Feeney. The stunning presenter often posts snaps on her Instagram showing her happy home life with Nick, who proposed to her in Paris. Andrea has a son Finlay from her first marriage to TV producer Nick Green, and a daughter Amy with TV presenter Steve Toms, who she separated from in 2012.