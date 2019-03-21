﻿
8 Photos | Brides

Loose Women love lives: The weddings, splits and secret partners of the TV stars

Everything you need to know about their romances...

Loose Women love lives: The weddings, splits and secret partners of the TV stars
You're reading

Loose Women love lives: The weddings, splits and secret partners of the TV stars

1/8
Next

Charley Webb pays heartfelt tribute to her mum with touching wedding throwback
Sophie Hamilton
andrea-mclean-nick
1/8

The fabulous Loose Women light up our screens every lunchtime. We're used to hearing all the juicy snippets from their personal lives and we love it when they dish about their past and present relationships. There's Coleen Nolan's dates with fellow Flirty Dancing star Kevin and Andrea McLean's loved-up home life with new husband Nick Feeney. Then there's the loveable Stacey Solomon and her relationship with equally loveable Joe Swash and their first son together, Rex. 

 

Let's take a look at the romantic lives of our favourite Loose ladies with some rarely seen photos!

 

Andrea McLean

Show host Andrea still appears to be on cloud nine after her 2017 wedding to Nick Feeney. The stunning presenter often posts snaps on her Instagram showing her happy home life with Nick, who proposed to her in Paris. Andrea has a son Finlay from her first marriage to TV producer Nick Green, and a daughter Amy with TV presenter Steve Toms, who she separated from in 2012. 

nadia sawalha
2/8

Nadia Sawalha

One of the Loose Women regulars, Nadia is married to her second husband, TV producer Mark Adderley, who has also appeared on the show with his wife. The pair live in South London with their two daughters, who are homeschooled. Nadia was previously married to Justin Mildwater in the nineties, who sadly took his own life months after their split.

MORE: The Loose Women ladies showing off their natural beauty

janet street porter
3/8

Janet Street-Porter

The much-loved Janet Street-Porter has been in a relationship with restauranteur Peter Spanton since 1999. While Janet often shares anecdotes about her relationship live on air, this is the first time we've seen a snap of her beau. How mysterious!

 

Before this relationship, the journalist and Loose Women panellist was married four times. Her marriage to first husband, photographer Tim Street-Porter spanned from 1967 to 1975, after which she married publisher Tony Elliot. Janet then married documentary maker Frank Cvitanovich, which lasted two years. Her last marriage was to David Sorkin in Las Vegas, which the star admits was a mistake.

coleen nolan
4/8

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan is enjoying being a single lady following her divorce from Ray Fensome in December 2018, after an 11-year marriage. The pair are on good terms and share a daughter Ciara together. Coleen also has two sons from her first husband, actor Shane Richie, who she married in 1990 and divorced in 1999. Since her split with Ray, Coleen also enjoyed a few dates with fellow Flirty Dancing star and property developer Kevin. 

MORE: Loose Women stars' baby bumps: Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and more

stacey-joe
5/8

Stacey Solomon

Former X Factor star Stacey is loved-up with fellow TV presenter and actor Joe Swash, who often appears on the daytime show. The couple, who got together in 2015, have one son, Rex, and are not currently married, though Joe does wear a ring on his wedding finger. Stacey also has a son from a previous relationship to Dean Cox and another son from her ex-fiance Aaron Barnham.

ruth langsford
6/8

Ruth Langsford

Show host Ruth is married to fellow TV presenter Eamonn Holmes and the pair make quite the double act when they co-host This Morning together. The couple got together back in 1997, married in 2010 in Hampshire, and share a son, Jack. Eamonn is also Ruth's number one fan; in an interview with HELLO! he said, "I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities. She is an amazing person - I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."

SEE: Ruth Langsford on celebrating her 60th birthday milestone

jane moore
7/8

Jane Moore

Journalist Jane is married to Gary Farrow, who was previously worked at Sony Music. The couple wed in 2002, have three daughters and live in Richmond. The couple seem to be quite private as Jane rarely shares photos of her husband or children on social media.

MORE: See Loose Women stars Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more on their wedding days

linda robson
8/8

Linda Robson

The loveable Linda is married to the rather dashing Mark Dunford, who she has known since a teenager. Linda once said:  "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other." The couple live in North London and have three children and two grandchildren.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...