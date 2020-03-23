﻿
15 celebrity couples whose weddings have been affected by coronavirus

From Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Bridie Wilkins
We all have questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. When will it end? How many people will be affected? What does it feel like to have it? But there are also a few things we know for sure: we cannot fly anywhere, the elderly are most vulnerable, we must keep two metres apart from anyone outside of our homes and now, wedding ceremonies must be restricted to five guests (including the priest, bride and groom). Put all of these together and anyone planning a wedding is faced with a difficult decision: to postpone or to go ahead. From Princess Beatrice to Katy Perry, these stars are all in the midst of planning their big day, but what will they do?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo announced the decision to cancel their wedding reception after the government advised against large social gatherings. Following their decision to cancel the reception, the Church of England also announced that ceremonies should be limited to five guests, which would apply to Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials at the Chapel Royal in St James' Palace on 29 May. It has not yet been confirmed whether the couple will go ahead with the ceremony at all, but if they do, they will face the difficult decision as to who to invite.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy and Orlando originally had plans to tie the knot in Japan this summer but have reportedly postponed their big day due to coronavirus and the inability to travel. However, reports say that Katy was excited to walk down the aisle while she is pregnant, so there is speculation as to how long they will hold off for. Orlando told The Times, "I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be travelling and don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable." There is also the chance that the pair might hold a private ceremony at home, and reschedule big celebrations for Japan, once it is safe to do so.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

Kate Middleton's brother James has reportedly called off his wedding to fiancée Alizee Thevenet in the wake of coronavirus. The pair were due to exchange vows this summer, but have decided that it is not practical to throw celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will revisit their plans once all of their guests are happy and safe to attend.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Emma got engaged to Saturday Night Live writer and director Dave back in December, and reports say that they were due to say I do last weekend but were forced to postpone due to coronavirus. Apparently, the couple have not yet set a new date for their nuptials and will hold off doing so until they have more information about the pandemic.

Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther

Former Oasis star Liam and girlfriend Debbie have been planning their wedding since Liam popped the question during a trip to Italy last summer, but apparently Liam has no intentions of letting coronavirus affect their big day. On Instagram, a follower commented, "How's the wedding planning going?", to which Liam replied, "All good." Another asked, "How's the plans for the wedding? Hope that won't be affected by it all too." Liam replied: "She ain't getting off that lightly haha."

Mario Falcone and Becky Miesner

Former TOWIE star Mario and make-up artist Becky were scheduled to tie the knot on 28 May, but Becky took to social media to announce that the big day has officially been called off. "Thursday 28th May 2020 was going to be our wedding day in Italy but we have decided to cancel due to the current situation, heartbroken," she wrote. Italy is the pandemic's new epicentre, with the highest number of cases.

Louisa Lytton and Ben Bhanvra

Eastenders star Louisa Lytton, who played Ruby Allen in the soap, is due to marry fiancé Ben Bhanvra next year, and it seems the couple are staying hopeful that their big day will go ahead. In response to a comment on Instagram, Louisa wrote: "I'm going to learn a language and continue to plan my wedding and keep praying it’s going ahead." She added, "I mean, please please please, let it be. It's not for a little while so I think we're going to be all right. Scary times."

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is tipped to marry for a third time in 2020, with Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost. Scarlett is notoriously private and has shared very little detail of their big day, but there's no doubt that coronavirus will have an impact.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

Mary-Kate and Ashley's sister Elizabeth got engaged to musician Robbie Arnett in July 2019. Like Scarlett, Elizabeth likes to keep her private life to herself and wedding details are yet to have surfaced, but since they have been engaged since July it is likely that they would have been hoping to make it official this year. We're also hedging our bets that sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley's brand The Row will design Elizabeth's bridal gown.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez got engaged to athlete Alex Rodriguez in March 2019, and between Alex hinting that their wedding would be a "long flight" away, and Jennifer sharing posts of what looked like a wedding spot on a white beach and tagging Alex, it was believed that the pair were planning a destination wedding. Of course, this wouldn't be possible with the current restrictions on travel, but apparently Jennifer had put the brakes on the big day anyway: the singer is reportedly afraid of ruining a stress-free relationship by adding a marriage into the mix, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas popped the question to Lucy in June last year, and though Lucy has previously said she couldn't wait to start planning their wedding, the birth of their baby boy Roman has no doubt slowed things down. They're yet to reveal an update on their big day around coronavirus, but keeping Roman safe is surely top of the list.

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August, and though their wedding date is yet to be confirmed, it is thought that they were hoping to do so in 2020.

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

Strictly star Amy has been engaged to professional dancer Ben Jones since 2018 and told HELLO! back in November 2019 that most of her wedding plans were complete, in preparation for walking down the aisle in 2020. Since news of the coronavirus pandemic broke, Amy has yet to share any update on their big day, though a recent Instagram post revealed that she has been forced to reschedule the remaining dates of her Lost In The Rhythm theatre tour.

James McVey and Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps musician James McVey was set to marry his fiancée Kirstie this year, and it looks like the coronavirus pandemic is understandably causing some stress. Kirstie took to Instagram to say that she would rather the UK implemented a full lockdown, so that we have some kind of certainty, and no doubt so that she and James can plan their wedding accordingly. 

Mark Jordan and Laura Norton

Emmerdale co-stars Mark and Laura announced their engagement in 2018. Mark was involved in a court case over a series of charges including unlawful wounding in August 2019 and once he was cleared, Laura told Lorraine that they were looking forward to planning their wedding. They too are yet to share an update on their plans.

