Emmerdale fans were disappointed to learn that not only will fewer episodes be aired during the coronavirus pandemic, but the soap has since suspended filming in adherence with the government's new stricter measures that aim to slow the spread of COVID-19. The cast will now be spending extra time at home for the foreseeable future, and for many of them they will be doing so with their colleagues from the soap, as there are several real-life couples who found love on the set of Emmerdale. From long-term couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden to some more surprising matches you may not even be aware of, let's see which Emmerdale stars are dating, engaged and married…
Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden
Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year, and are now parents to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.