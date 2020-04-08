﻿
10 Photos | Brides

Love in Lockdown: 10 celebrity couples giving us relationship goals

COVID-19 is bringing out the best in these celebrity couples

Chloe Best
1-Holly-Willoughby-Dan-Baldwin
Photo: © Getty Images
The coronavirus lockdown could prove problematic for even the strongest of couples, spending more time at home together than ever before mixed in with factors such as juggling a career and homeschooling children to consider. However, for celebrity couples including Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, the experience is actually making their bonds even stronger, and their loved-up comments and social media posts are giving us major relationship goals…

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin

While she has refrained from sharing photos with her husband on social media, Holly Willoughby revealed she loves Dan more than ever due to the way he has been supporting her and their three children during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to a member of the public who had called in for advice from agony aunt Vanessa Feltz, Holly shared that Dan had been helping out with household chores while their family is self-isolating, and his efforts have not only been "amazing", but led Holly to gush live on air: "Right now I have never loved that man more, let me tell you."

2-Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-office
Photo: © Instagram
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

They're used to living and working together on This Morning, but it appears Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are still learning new things about each other during the lockdown. After Ruth shared a video of herself skipping in the garden revealing she is aiming to get fit during their extra time at home, Eamonn commented: "She doesn't even tell me she's thinking about things like this… what a woman! My respect!" The 60-year-old revealed he even has a cardboard cutout of his wife in his home office so they're never apart!

3-David-Victoria-Beckham
Photo: © Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams have been spending time together at their country home in the Cotswolds during the COVID-19 lockdown, offering David and Victoria the rare opportunity to spend uninterrupted time together without travel for their respective careers. The couple even had the chance to bake a cake together for the first time in over 20 years!        

4-Wayne-Frankie-Bridge-TikTok
Photo: © Instagram
Wayne and Frankie Bridge

The couple that dances together, stays together! Wayne Bridge has unveiled his newfound dancing skills alongside his wife Frankie in a series of TikTok videos the couple have filmed at their Surrey home. Sharing a look at their latest efforts at the weekend, Wayne wrote: "Oh go on then you've twisted my arm…"

5-Justin-Hailey-Bieber-home
Photo: © Instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber are also enjoying their new-found free time together at home, with model Hailey saying she's actually been "happier than I felt in months" due to being able to relax and not follow a schedule. And it appears Justin feels the same way; sharing a series of photos of himself and Hailey together on Instagram, he told fans: "This lady makes me smile #facts."

6-Kate-Rio-Ferdinand-workout
Photo: © Instagram
Kate and Rio Ferdinand

While they have documented the challenging times in isolation, including teaching Rio's children at home, it appears the lockdown is bringing Kate and Rio Ferdinand even closer together than ever, and they have started sharing their couples' workouts together on YouTube.

7-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-Ryan-Thomas-baby
Photo: © Instagram
Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh

It has been a particularly challenging time for Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh, who welcomed their baby son Roman only a couple of weeks before the UK went into lockdown. But it appears the couple is taking it all in their stride, supporting each other, and using technology to introduce their newborn to the rest of the family, including Ryan's daughter Scarlett.

8-Peter-Andre-Emily-MacDonagh
Photo: © Instagram
Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre has praised his wife on several occasions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she is working on the frontline as an NHS doctor while he stays at home and looks after the children. The singer said of his wife on Good Morning Britain: "But she's my absolute hero for doing this, so many people are just stepping up to the plate. This is a really serious issue and I've agreed with you all along when you're telling people, 'Listen to what's going on. This isn't a joke, this is serious.'"

9-Gemma-Atkinson-Gorka-Marquez
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Like many celebrity couples, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are relishing the opportunity to spend more time at home together than they ever have during the lockdown, with the radio host saying they are "making the most of it" as it's something they likely won't have again. "Since me and Gorks got together our whole relationship has technically been long distance. The first year living in separate cities followed by us moving in together but his tours and Strictly taking him away for weeks at a time. He was away on tour for 3wks when Mia was just 2 days old. I keep reminding myself of that in this lockdown," Gemma wrote on Instagram.

"Although the circumstances aren’t great for anyone, we’re never going to get this length of time together in one go again. Ever. We’re making the most of it and yes it's kind of annoying when he watches Spanish news really loud because they talk SO fast but I’m glad that he’s my 'cell mate' in all of this. I wouldn’t be locked down with anyone else."

10-Rochelle-Marvin-Humes-lockdown-walk
Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin are making us want to be a member of the Humes clan, as they appear to be having the best time in isolation. From family barbecues and online house parties to TikTok routines… Rochelle even made a simple task such as cutting Marvin's hair look like fun.

