Love in Lockdown: 10 celebrity couples giving us relationship goals

The coronavirus lockdown could prove problematic for even the strongest of couples, spending more time at home together than ever before mixed in with factors such as juggling a career and homeschooling children to consider. However, for celebrity couples including Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, the experience is actually making their bonds even stronger, and their loved-up comments and social media posts are giving us major relationship goals…
Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin
While she has refrained from sharing photos with her husband on social media, Holly Willoughby revealed she loves Dan more than ever due to the way he has been supporting her and their three children during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to a member of the public who had called in for advice from agony aunt Vanessa Feltz, Holly shared that Dan had been helping out with household chores while their family is self-isolating, and his efforts have not only been "amazing", but led Holly to gush live on air: "Right now I have never loved that man more, let me tell you."