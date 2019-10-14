﻿
Brides

Feast your eyes on the Loose Women stars' dazzling engagement rings

The cast of the ITV show have some impressive jewellery

Chloe Best
Jane-Moore-engagement-ring
Photo: © Rex
Many Loose Women fans across the UK will be thankful for the fabulous ladies and all the entertainment they're providing during these uncertain times, and even if we can't quite bring ourselves to get glammed up just for another day of sitting on the sofa, we can always count on the flawless cast of the hit ITV show to bring a little sparkle to our day. Speaking of sparkle, can you remember how blingy some of the Loose Women panellists' engagement rings were? Allow us to refresh your memory…

Jane Moore

Journalist Jane Moore has been married to Gary Farrow since 2002 and has the most striking engagement ring – a diamond-encrusted ring that is complemented by a plain gold wedding band.

Lisa-Riley-engagement-ring
Photo: © Instagram
Lisa Riley

Regular Loose Women guest panellist and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley announced her engagement to long-term partner Al in May 2018, with a glimpse at her beautiful engagement ring – a platinum band with one central diamond.

Penny-Lancaster-engagement-ring
Photo: © Rex
Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart presented Penny Lancaster with a sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring set on a platinum band studded with smaller diamonds when he proposed. The couple married in Italy in 2007, and renewed their vows to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2017.

Carol McGiffin engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Carol McGiffin

Carol became engaged to her boyfriend Mark Cassidy in 2008, when he popped the question with a round cut diamond ring set on a platinum band. The couple finally married in February 2018 after a ten-year engagement, but Carol didn’t share their happy news until they had already celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Andrea McLean engagement ring
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea McLean

Long-term Loose Women host Andrea McLean announced her engagement to Nick Feeney in August 2017, sharing a look at her beautiful diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot just four months later in December 2017.

Ruth Langsford engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes proposed to Ruth Langsford in March 2009, after a 12-year relationship. Ruth’s beautiful engagement ring features a large emerald cut diamond on a platinum band set with pave diamonds. The couple married in June 2010 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Christine Lampard engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Christine Lampard

Christine was presented with a stunning solitaire diamond ring with a platinum band worth an estimated £120,000 when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. The couple married in December 2015 and have since welcomed their first child, a daughter called Patricia, together.

Denise Welch engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Denise Welch

It’s been nearly six years since Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley after a whirlwind relationship. The Loose Women star wears a stunning diamond engagement ring with a platinum or white gold band.

Nadia Sawalha engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Nadia Sawalha

Nadia wears several rings alongside the diamond engagement ring she was given by her husband Mark Adderley, who she married in June 2002.

